AUSTIN — A new university endowment to help the University of North Texas system, as well as the Texas Tech, University of Houston and Texas State systems, advanced in the Texas Legislature this week.
Lubbock GOP Sen. Charles Perry said that, while he welcomes the proposed dedication of $2.5 billion of the state’s revenue surplus to the new Texas University Fund, the state is still shoving too many resources to the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.
Brenham Republican Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, who once played golf for Texas Christian University, wryly observed that UT’s announcement in July 2021 that its athletics programs would bolt the Big 12 Conference sparked an emotional reassessment of the Permanent University Fund.
The two flagship state universities benefit from the Permanent University Fund, which for the past century has built up more than $30 billion of oil and natural gas royalties and income from other types of investments. For decades, more recently created state campuses have been envious.
Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, said it’s time to make “a significant investment” in schools other than those in the UT and A&M systems.
“The state must continue to support institutions that do not have alternative sources of revenue to further achieve national prominence as major research universities,” said Huffman, author of Senate Bill 19 and Senate Joint Resolution 5, the proposed constitutional amendment to create the Texas University Fund.
Gov. Greg Abbott and House leaders are supporting similar proposals, and the House’s emerging budget would give it $3.5 billion.
Huffman, chairwoman of the budget-writing Finance Committee, said that, under the Senate’s plan, the new fund would receive $2.5 billion of unspent state discretionary funds.
If voters approve the constitutional amendment in November, the Texas University Fund would also receive $100 million a year of the investment income and interest earned in the state’s rainy day fund, a cushion largely derived from oil and gas severance taxes.
Also rolled into the new Texas University Fund would be nearly $900 million left in the National Research University Fund, which lawmakers launched in 2009 to help schools other than UT and A&M. That 14-year-old fund, which in the most recent budget cycle distributed only about $50 million, would merge into the new one.
A Senate committee approved the two measures on identical votes of 17-0. They now go to the full chamber for debate.
How the fund would work
The fund would start with about $3.4 billion and use tiered distribution, Huffman said.
Of distributions made each budget cycle, 75% would come from a Permanent Endowment for Education. Texas Tech and Houston each would receive one-third of that, with the final one-third split between UNT and Texas State, Huffman said.
In the second or final tier, 25% of each cycle’s distributions would be research performance funding, pegged to amounts of federal and private research support and numbers of research doctorates granted.
UNT and Texas State would be able to grow into larger shares of that second tier, though Perry noted a provision was added to say that only would happen if there is enough money distributed for Tech and Houston to keep receiving the amounts they’d gotten.
Additional schools beyond those four systems could become eligible to join in the future.
Initially, the Tech, Houston, North Texas and Texas State systems would draw down about $240 million per two-year budget cycle, testified Harrison Keller, commissioner of the state Higher Education Coordinating Board.
’Horns, Aggies get much more
In the last cycle, the UT and A&M systems received nearly 10 times as much — $2.39 billion — from the Permanent University Fund, according to information provided by the UT system. Of that, two-thirds went to the UT system and one-third to the A&M system.
Perry said he would support the bill, though he added that he was disappointed he couldn’t win support for an overhaul of the Permanent University Fund that would keep some of West Texas’ oil wealth closer to home.
The Permanent University Fund was created from three 19th-century grants of state land. At the time, the 2.1 million acres were deemed of modest value. Starting in 1928, though, oil and gas started flowing from the tracts in West Texas, which helped propel UT and A&M into premiere public research universities.
“The two institutions have an arrogance and a control that’s not healthy for the Legislature,” Perry said of UT and A&M. Someday, “there will be some regrets from those two motherships that were unwilling — unwilling — to share,” he said.
Eventually, a lawsuit might challenge the unequal funding of state universities, Perry noted.
UT system spokeswoman Catherine Frazier and A&M system spokesman Laylan Copelin declined to comment.
Kolkhorst noted there have been discussions of changing the Permanent University Fund so that UT and A&M receive equal shares but the remaining one-third of its distributions are split among the other systems.
Later Monday, a spokesman said Kolkhorst “is not endorsing any plan and was simply mentioning the ongoing discussions and various ideas that have been floated, including the suggestion to divide the fund into thirds.”
