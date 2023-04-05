unt stock (copy)
Courtesy photo/Ahna Hubnik for UNT

AUSTIN — A new university endowment to help the University of North Texas system, as well as the Texas Tech, University of Houston and Texas State systems, advanced in the Texas Legislature this week.

Lubbock GOP Sen. Charles Perry said that, while he welcomes the proposed dedication of $2.5 billion of the state’s revenue surplus to the new Texas University Fund, the state is still shoving too many resources to the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M University.

