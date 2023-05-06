Relax & read (copy)
Buy Now

The library at Sandbrock Ranch Elementary School, which opened in 2022.

 Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC

Carolyn Rachaner took to her campaign's Facebook page this week to defend her challenge of the book The Handmaid's Tale. 

Rachaner, who is opposing incumbent Patsy Sosa-Sanchez in the race for Place 7 on the Denton ISD school board, wasn't challenging the dystopian novel by Margaret Attwood, she said. She was challenging Renee Nault's 2019 graphic novel adaptation of book. 

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0