Texas Woman's University selected 10 women business owners to receive grant funding this past month.
They were selected from 151 applications submitted to the university's StartHER grant program.
Each of their businesses had to be for-profit with five or fewer employees, and awardees had to complete a small business training course hosted by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs.
The following women were awarded $5,000 to start or expand their businesses:
- Laura Hayes, The Learning Bridge, Allen
- Kelly Stribling Sutherland, Springamajig Press, Denton
- Markita Samuel, Digital Business Assets, Cypress
- Kyndra Outlaw, Atmospheric Home Staging, Dallas
- Jamita Machen, The Software Vault, LLC, Cedar Hill
- Jamilah James, Antega, LLC dba Boeks, Richardson
- Amie Melton, The Mug, Denton
- Feleccia Turner, The Brownstone Experience, LLC, Desoto
- Erica Molett, Kandake Tech, Cedar Hill
- Shireen Abdullah, Kamin Consulting DBA Yumlish, Dallas