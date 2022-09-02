Migrants apprehended
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper talked to a group of migrants who turned themselves in to authorities under the Eagle Pass International Bridge No. 2 in Eagle Pass on Aug. 19, 2022. The number of migrants apprehended in the Eagle Pass region is the highest anywhere on the country’s entire southwest border — nearly 50,000 last month.

 Smiley N. Pool\DMN

EAGLE PASS — On a sweltering August night, 16 vehicles idled beside a forlorn stretch of Texas Highway 131 in Maverick County.

Located on the Mexico border, more than two hours southwest of San Antonio, Maverick is poor and rural. Census figures show nearly 90% of its 58,000 people speak Spanish at home, one of the highest percentages in the nation. In the darkness, a state trooper peered at the glowing screen of a laptop revealing contours of the landscape all around.

