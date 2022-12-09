Melissa Webber, director of Dallas Animal Services, shows off an adoptable dog on Nov. 2. This weekend, DAS is asking the community to take in 150 large dogs that have all been exposed to dog flu at the shelter so that it can make a clean break and stop the disease.
Your neighbor might not be the only individual catching the flu this season in DFW — veterinarians say it’s possible your dog could catch canine influenza, especially after being boarding during the holidays.
Across North Texas, many pet shelters and clinics have reported outbreaks of dog flu in their facilities in the last month, including Operation Kindness in Carrollton, which briefly suspended adoptions in November.
Canine flu tends to break out in pockets, and the virus can be highly contagious on a local level, said Lori Teller, a clinical associate professor at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
“It’s not super common throughout the U.S., but when it does occur in an area, like the Dallas shelter or recently in Waco, a lot of dogs can become infected by it,” Teller said.
Teller added that dog flu is likely on the rise due to more people getting out with their dogs. Early on in the pandemic, most pets stayed at home and were less likely to catch influenza.
Here’s everything you need to know about canine flu, including what it looks like, how it spreads and what to do if your dog gets infected.
What is canine influenza?
Canine influenza is a disease that attacks cells in a dog’s respiratory tract, according to a local no-kill animal shelter, Operation Kindness.
Similar to the human flu, dog flu also spreads via respiratory droplets, including by sniffing and licking other dogs and objects. Infected dogs can also transmit the virus through barking, coughing and sneezing.
“It’s easily spread among dogs because they use their nose and their mouth to do almost everything,” Teller said.
The infection can also stay in the environment for up to 48 hours, including on surfaces and clothing.
But unlike regular influenza that spikes during the fall and winter months, dog flu is not considered a seasonal virus. Infections in dogs can occur anytime in the year, and most occur in areas where dogs congregate, such as dog parks, doggy daycare centers and boarding kennels.
In addition, while all dogs are susceptible to the flu, younger and older dogs are more likely to catch the illness, Teller said. Dogs with underlying health conditions are also more prone to infection.
The virus isn’t deadly, but dog flu can develop into more serious health complications, Teller said. Less than 10% of dogs who get the flu develop pneumonia.
Canine influenza can also occasionally infect cats — but never humans. According to the CDC, no humans have reported catching canine influenza.
What does it look like?
Dogs that catch the flu appear sluggish and may act uninterested in playing or interacting with people, Teller said. Other primary symptoms include coughing and sneezing.
“They may appear to ache,” she added. “Like if they’re trying to get up, they may look achy and uncomfortable.”
Symptoms can last anywhere from one to three weeks, but it usually takes seven to 10 days for the illness to run its course. It takes about two days for symptoms to develop in dogs, and owners may not know their dog is contagious until it’s too late.
Some signs of canine influenza overlap with another upper respiratory illness known as kennel cough, so it’s important to see your veterinarian to get your dog tested and determine the best treatment.
Since there is no cure for the canine flu, veterinarians are likely to treat symptoms by recommending antibiotics, anti-inflammatory medications or increasing fluid intake, according to Operation Kindness.
How to protect your dog
The best way to protect your dog from the flu is by getting the canine flu vaccine, which is an initial two-shot series that requires an annual booster. Owners that regularly board their dogs should consider requesting a vaccine from their veterinarian, Teller said.
Other preventative measures include cleaning shared spaces and surfaces, washing bedding and sanitizing dog toys and bowls.
While humans cannot catch the flu from their dogs, people can spread the virus from dog to dog. To prevent transmission, owners should practice good hygiene and change their clothes after interacting with a potentially infected dog.