DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s opinion classifying pediatric gender-affirming care as child abuse was based off inaccurate medical claims, a team of experts in child and adolescent health said in a new report.
“The repeated errors and omissions in the AG Opinion are so consistent and so extensive that it is difficult to believe that the opinion represents a good-faith effort to draw legal conclusions based on the best scientific evidence,” wrote the research team. “It seems apparent that the AG Opinion is, rather, motivated by bias and crafted to achieve a preordained goal: to deny gender-affirming care to transgender youth.”
The Austin American-Statesman first reported on the study.
The researchers included three medical doctors and two Ph.D.s from Yale University, all of whom treat transgender children and adolescents, a Yale Law School professor and a Ph.D. affiliated with UT Southwestern and Children’s Medical Center Dallas.
Paxton’s opinion on the use of transgender medical care in adolescent patients, issued in late February, had rippling effects across the state. Gov. Greg Abbott immediately directed Child Protective Services to investigate families with children receiving such care, and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston halted its gender-affirming services.
The state has launched at least nine child abuse investigations. These probes are on hold while a Houston psychologist and parents of a transgender teen sue the state to overturn the policy. Paxton has appealed to the Texas Supreme Court to restart the investigations.
The report included the following findings:
- Paxton falsely states that minors are being surgically sterilized.
- Paxton falsely implied that children who have not reached puberty are being given hormone therapies, and he greatly exaggerated the risks of these treatments.
- Paxton omits mentions of safeguards put in place to ensure medical treatments are necessary, and that the youth and parents have consented to such care.
- Paxton omitted any discussion of the benefits of gender-affirming care for transgender adolescents.
- Paxton relied on “debunked and out-of-date studies” as well as a website created by “political activists with little or no relevant scientific expertise.”
Paxton’s spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.
Age-appropriate, individualized care for minors experiencing gender dysphoria is supported by every major state and national physicians’ group, including the American and Texas Medical Associations. Gender dysphoria is the feeling of discomfort or distress that can occur in people who identify as a gender that is different from the gender or sex assigned at birth, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The involvement of a UT Southwestern employee in the research was notable. Late last year, a multidisciplinary program for transgender youth known as Genecis, which was run jointly by UT Southwestern and Children’s Health, stopped providing puberty blockers and hormone therapy to new youth patients for the treatment of gender dysphoria.
Patients who were enrolled in Genecis before November continue to receive these treatments.
When asked about whether the university was aware of its employee’s involvement in the report, UT Southwestern’s spokesman said the school supports the academic freedom of its faculty. Yale Law School promoted the report on its website.
The report also references an Alabama law enacted in April that gives felony penalties to anyone providing puberty blockers or hormone therapies to transgender youth, although it largely focuses on Paxton’s opinion because it gives a full explanation of its reasoning.
Last week, the Justice Department challenged the Alabama law, saying it violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.