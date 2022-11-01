The start of the high school football playoffs may still be a week away, but Denton High and Lake Dallas square off tonight in what is essentially a playoff game for all intents and purposes.
Set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Stadium, the game's winner earns a trip to the playoffs as District 3-5A DII's fourth seed while the losing team's season will end. It would be a key milestone for either team as neither have made a playoff berth over the last three seasons.
For Denton (4-5, 2-3), that playoff drought has gone on since 2016, including one-win seasons each of the last two years. Moving into a new campus this fall has helped the Broncos capture a new energy and enter the regular season finale having already matched their best win total since that '16 season.
Lake Dallas (6-3, 2-3) has endured some struggles of late after opening the season 6-0, its best start since 2007. Still, the Falcons have a chance to reach their ultimate goal of the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
“This game is a playoff game for us, that’s the way we’re approaching it,” Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said. “It’s do or die.”
Check out this week's featured stories from the High School Season Pass newsletter for deep dives into where each team stands heading into this one.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.