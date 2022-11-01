Denton LD graphic for newsletter

The start of the high school football playoffs may still be a week away, but Denton High and Lake Dallas square off tonight in what is essentially a playoff game for all intents and purposes.

Set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Falcon Stadium, the game's winner earns a trip to the playoffs as District 3-5A DII's fourth seed while the losing team's season will end. It would be a key milestone for either team as neither have made a playoff berth over the last three seasons.

