First Team All-District

GIRLS DOUBLES

No. 1: Allison Leath/Georgia Fuchs, Ryan

GIRLS SINGLES

No. 5: Corina Pavelek, Denton

Second Team All-District

GIRLS DOUBLES

No. 1: Olivia Clark/Haydee Norris, Denton

GIRLS SINGLES

No. 1: Allison Leath, Ryan

No. 2: Georgia Fuchs, Ryan

No. 4: Treasure Collins, Ryan

No. 5: Jamie Wiley, Ryan

No. 6: Bilqees Ade-Jamiu, Ryan

BOYS DOUBLES

No. 2: Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson, Ryan

Honorable mention

BOYS DOUBLES

No. 1: Reid Layton/Ashton Harder, Ryan

No. 3: Rodrigo Raygada/Quentin Reeves, Ryan

BOYS SINGLES

No. 3: Sam Pedigo, Ryan

No. 4: Ashton Harder, Ryan

No. 6: Ryan Johnson, Ryan

GIRLS DOUBLES

No. 2: Isabel Zarate/Treasure Collins, Ryan

GIRLS SINGLES

No. 3: Isabel Zarate, Ryan

No. 4: Edith Marquez, Denton

Coach of the year

Jason Blazek, Ryan

Newcomer of the year

Allison Leath, Ryan

