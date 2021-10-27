District 6-5A Fall All-District Results 2021 Oct 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save First Team All-DistrictGIRLS DOUBLESNo. 1: Allison Leath/Georgia Fuchs, RyanGIRLS SINGLESNo. 5: Corina Pavelek, DentonSecond Team All-DistrictGIRLS DOUBLESNo. 1: Olivia Clark/Haydee Norris, DentonGIRLS SINGLESNo. 1: Allison Leath, RyanNo. 2: Georgia Fuchs, RyanNo. 4: Treasure Collins, RyanNo. 5: Jamie Wiley, RyanNo. 6: Bilqees Ade-Jamiu, RyanBOYS DOUBLESNo. 2: Shepard Fosdyke-Jackson, RyanHonorable mentionBOYS DOUBLESNo. 1: Reid Layton/Ashton Harder, RyanNo. 3: Rodrigo Raygada/Quentin Reeves, RyanBOYS SINGLESNo. 3: Sam Pedigo, RyanNo. 4: Ashton Harder, RyanNo. 6: Ryan Johnson, RyanGIRLS DOUBLESNo. 2: Isabel Zarate/Treasure Collins, RyanGIRLS SINGLESNo. 3: Isabel Zarate, RyanNo. 4: Edith Marquez, DentonCoach of the yearJason Blazek, RyanNewcomer of the yearAllison Leath, Ryan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News This week all ‘about us’ for Guyer against Little Elm Tennis: Ryan, Denton represented well on 6-5A All-District team Bicyclist who allegedly fled from police got stuck in thorny bush Insight Denton: How do I tell Denton council members what I think redistricting should look like? Denton High's mariachi program could grow with some societal shifts County cancels Thursday and Friday vaccination clinics for high wind District 6-5A Fall All-District Results 2021 UNT soccer team looking to clinch conference tournament bye in regular season finale against Rice