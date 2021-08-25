North Texas defensive tackle Dion Novil returned for a fifth season with the Mean Green because he felt like he had unfinished business. Novil wants to win a title and is making the move to defensive tackle in a four-man front in the hope that he can help UNT reach that goal.
North Texas is now just days away from opening what looks like a pivotal season for its football program.
The Mean Green have played in bowl games in four of the last five seasons but have finished under .500 in back-to-back years.
UNT’s hopes to build on that run of bowl appearances and post its first winning season since 2018 will hinge largely on a host of veteran players, including Dion Novil. The Abilene native elected to return to UNT for a fifth season this fall for one reason.
Novil came to UNT with dreams of winning a championship and feels like he has unfinished business to take care of, beginning with the Mean Green’s season opener against Northwestern State on Sept. 4.
Novil spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about his championship aspirations and how he will fit in new coordinator Phil Bennett's scheme.
The Mean Green are shifting to a defense with a four-man front this year and plan to use Novil at tackle. He’s played every spot on UNT’s defensive line over the course of his career, including nose tackle.
Novil pushed his weight to 330 pounds last year to play the nose. He’s down to 308 now and is feeling quicker and more agile.
UNT is hoping Novil’s transformation will help it improve on the 522.1 yards it allowed per game last season, a total that ranked last nationally.
Novil’s transformation is just one of the key storylines heading into UNT’s season opener.
The big question for the Mean Green is who will win the three-way race to start at quarterback between returning veterans Austin Aune and Kason Martin and North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder.