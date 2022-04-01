When he arrived in Norman not that long ago, Caleb Williams was targeted as the next Heisman Trophy winning quarterback for coach Lincoln Riley.
Williams may still claim that trophy in Riley’s cutting edge offense. It just won’t be at Oklahoma. Riley shocked the college football world at the end of last season, bolting to the West Coast and USC, eventually joined by Williams.
Now Oklahoma has a new coach (Brent Venables), new offensive play-caller (Jeff Lebby) and a new quarterback (Dillon Gabriel). While quarterback competitions abound throughout the Big 12, Gabriel is the unquestioned QB1 at OU. As Venables noted earlier this year, Gabriel is the only quarterback on the roster to have thrown a college pass.
A transfer from Central Florida, Gabriel has immediately done his best to win over his new teammates without trying too hard.
“For the most part I’m just being me. Being me and being myself has been the strongest thing for me,” said Gabriel this past week.
“I am who I am every single day. I guess from my side it’s been easy to connect with a lot of those guys. … They welcomed me with open arms and just super grateful to be with them. The biggest thing I think is obviously proving it from the start.”
The bonafides started during winter workouts, with Gabriel proving he was the guy both in performance and in being a vocal leader.
So far, Gabriel has won over his new team with plenty of testimonials.
“In my opinion, he has those special qualities,” Venables said. “He’s very humble. He’s not loud and braggadocios and making any kind of proclamations. He doesn’t need to.
“All he’s done since he’s been here is work.”
Venables noted that Gabriel seems to bring out the best in people. He also takes responsibility when it isn’t even his fault, “like the good ones will do,” Venables said.
Gabriel’s new receivers have given him high marks in public comments, including Theo Wease of Allen and Marvin Mims of Frisco Lone Star along with Drake Stoops.
Mims reminisced about his initial phone conversation with Gabriel in January.
“It was like getting ready for a first date,” Mims said. “You don’t know how it’s going to go or if it’s going to be weird.”
Now Mims says Gabriel is a good friend even though they’ve known each other for only a couple of months.
“That’s just kind of the person that he is,” Mims said.
Of course, winning over teammates is just the start and maybe the easy part, which Gabriel seems to understand.
The recent bar for quarterbacks at Oklahoma may be higher than any school in the country, outside of maybe Alabama. Baker Mayfield will return to campus during the April 23 spring game for his Heisman statue dedication. Kyler Murray will be getting his too at some point. Jalen Hurts finished second in the Heisman voting in his only OU season. And don’t bet against Williams winning in absentia.
Remember, Big 12 championships aren’t just aspirational, they’re expected at Oklahoma.
But Gabriel comes with credentials.
Originally ranked as a three-star prospect coming out of Hawaii, the left-handed Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns with 14 interceptions in 26 games at UCF. He passed for over 300 yards 13 times. If you’re looking to nitpick, he wasn’t super accurate with a completion percentage of 60.7%. And he doesn’t have ideal height at 6-0.
He was still awfully productive in 2019 and ‘20. His 2021 season ended with a broken collarbone in Week 3 against Louisville.
Gabriel had announced a transfer to UCLA before things changed. Lebby, who had been UCF’s offensive coordinator when Gabriel was a freshman, had just been hired by Venables after two years at Mississippi. Lebby’s profile had grown with his development of quarterback Matt Corral.
Gabriel was Lebby’s first call.
The bond remains strong and relearning the offense hasn’t been a struggle, Gabriel said. He’s actually the voice of experience among the offense.
“I really trust him and love playing in his offense,” Gabriel said. “The way he’s about to strategically use people and put them in positions to go play, win ball games and score a lot of points.
“Most of all, I just love how he continues to push me to get to levels I didn’t think I had. That’s why we’re back together.”