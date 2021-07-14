Did COVID-19 challenges actually make Mean Green athletics better?

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series on how the North Texas athletics department survived and thrived in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's story focuses on the behind-the-scenes tale of how UNT officials, coaches and athletes met the challenges of the 2020-21 school year.
North Texas was just days away from opening the college basketball season last fall, and JJ Murray felt awful.
The COVID-19 pandemic was ravaging the world, and Murray was its latest victim.
“It was nothing too bad, but I definitely had some symptoms where I was in bed for a few days,” the senior guard said this summer, recalling his battle with the disease.
Murray is just one of several members of the UNT men’s basketball team who were impacted by a wave of infections that forced school officials to shut down team practices. UNT didn’t work out with its full roster from Oct. 27, the date the first infection was confirmed, until Nov. 22, four days before its season opener.
The impact of that shutdown is part of the tale of a challenging year for UNT’s athletics department.
The school shut down its softball program in addition to its basketball team due to COVID-19 infections. Multiple games were canceled in football as well as men’s and women’s basketball. UNT projects it will spend $1.35 million on coronavirus testing over the fiscal year that ends on Aug. 31.
UNT officials are proud of the way they handled those challenges. Their efforts paved the way for the school to win three conference titles in the 2020-21 school year as well as post its first victory in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The Denton Record-Chronicle spoke to athletic director Wren Baker, school officials, coaches and athletes to piece together the untold story of how UNT not only survived but thrived.
“There were so many unknowns,” Baker said. “It was the first time we’ve ever dealt with anything like this.
“I’m amazed at how well our student-athletes did with a lot of changes, new processes, protocols and expectations.”
A close call in basketball
One of the low points of UNT's 2020-21 school year came when COVID-19 quickly spread through its men’s basketball program.
UNT had a player taken out due to contact tracing in October but had no idea COVID-19 infections would threaten its chances of opening the season on time.
That possibility crept in when one of UNT’s players started showing symptoms of the disease.
When he tested positive, UNT immediately tested the rest of the team. Four more players turned up positive.
The fallout was significant. UNT dealt with waves of positive tests and players battling the disease. The players who had COVID-19 had to quarantine for 10 days and test negative before slowly returning to activity. Each had to pass a test for myocarditis, a condition that causes inflammation of the heart and can weaken it.
UNT officials declined to provide the players’ identities or the exact number of cases within the program, citing privacy concerns.
“The health of those individuals was the priority,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Basketball was secondary at that point because we had no idea what each case could bring.”
UNT’s players recovered and returned over the course of several weeks.
McCasland said his team wasn’t prepared to play when the season began due to a lack of practice time. Those trying few weeks when his team battled COVID-19 are a period he now looks back on as a blessing in disguise.
Every player who had COVID-19 was exempt from testing for a 90-day span. That period lasted deep into the season. UNT won the Conference USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Both milestones were significant for the program.
“There’s no question having those 90 days was critical,” McCasland said. “We knew our players were going to be able to participate and that we wouldn’t have any big pauses within our program. A majority of the guys started getting healthy and continued to play. That was definitely a benefit for our program.”
Early groundwork paved way for success
To understand how UNT was prepared for the challenge the school year presented and the significance of what it accomplished, one must look back to March 2020, when the world of college sports shut down.
Baker remembers the day well.
UNT had won the C-USA regular season title in men’s basketball and was favored to win the conference tournament. Concerns began to crop up in the days leading up to the event that the COVID-19 pandemic could impact college sports.
Baker was confident that NCAA and conference officials would find a way to keep college sports on track. That changed on March 11, the day before the UNT men’s basketball team was scheduled to play Florida Atlantic in in the C-USA quarterfinals.
The Oklahoma City Thunder-Utah Jazz game was postponed that night after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive.
“I came home that night and happened to turn on the TV and caught the immediate aftermath,” Baker said. “That was the first time I thought, ‘Uh-oh.’”
C-USA canceled the remainder of its conference tournament the next day. The NCAA tournament was also called off a short time later. Spring sports were canceled as well, leaving UNT officials little to do other than prepare for a potential return to competition in the 2020-21 school year.
Baker and Jared Mosley, UNT’s associate vice president for athletics, spent the next several weeks formulating a plan with other school officials. By late May, UNT had a series of protocols in place for social distancing as well as regularly testing athletes and coaches.
UNT’s coaches and athletes universally praised the plan and the work school officials put into it. C-USA pushed the rest of its fall sports to the spring, leaving the league’s football programs as the canary in the coal mine.
The precautions UNT put in place helped Seth Littrell and his football team, but they didn’t prevent the Mean Green from running into issues. There were weeks UNT would get to the final series of tests before a game and have 25 players ruled out due to COVID-19 infections and contact tracing.
“Just the uncertainty of the season is what I will remember,” Littrell said. “The emotional roller coaster not only for the coaches but also the players was challenging.”
A rough ride
That uncertainty reared its head almost immediately when UNT lost starting linebackers KD Davis and Tyreke Davis in the hours leading up to its game against SMU in the second week of the season.
Both tested positive for COVID-19.
That was just the beginning. UNT’s games at Texas A&M, Houston and UAB were canceled, while games against Louisiana Tech and UTEP were pushed back to December.
UNT lost its game at Texas A&M when the SEC went to a 10-game conference-only schedule. A run of infections among UNT’s players wiped out nearly all of its linebackers leading up to its game at Houston, forcing it to be canceled.
A series of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing issues at UAB prevented the Mean Green from playing the Blazers.
“We followed the protocols and did the best we could,” UNT quarterback Austin Aune said. “The frustrating part was we would practice all week, test on Friday and then find out we weren’t playing.”
Aune split time with Jason Bean all season and played one of his best games in UNT’s regular season finale, throwing for 302 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-43 win over UTEP. The victory pushed UNT over the top in its pursuit of a bowl berth. The Mean Green received a bid to the Myrtle Beach Bowl two days later.
Aune didn’t take a snap in the bowl. UNT officials said he wasn’t with the team in the hours leading up to the game.
Aune acknowledged this summer he had a mild case of COVID-19 and watched from his in-laws’ house.
“Fortunately, I didn’t get really sick,” Aune said. “I lost my sense of taste and smell for a day and a half. I was [upset] because I only had mild symptoms and couldn’t play.”
Lingering issues haunted UNT
UNT got a better handle on managing COVID-19 issues as the year went along but continued to have issues in multiple sports.
The school’s softball program saw about half of its roster come down with COVID-19 and was shut down for two weeks in October. The team also had three instances when double-digit players were in quarantine.
“We didn’t get to prepare our players like we normally do,” softball coach Rodney DeLong said. “The spring was the first time we faced any adversity together as a team. Our kids adapted on the fly, which was a big part of how we were able to have some success.”
The men’s basketball team’s struggles persisted, despite its players having immunity after recovering from infections. McCasland and associate head coach Ross Hodge tested positive in the hours leading up to a game at Arkansas on Nov. 28.
Both had to wait for follow-up tests to come back negative before they could rejoin the team.
The tests that cleared them came back just in time for both to jump in a car and drive from Denton to Fayetteville. They arrived 20 minutes before tipoff and pulled into a parking spot a school official had asked the police to reserve next to the team bus.
UNT scheduled games at Loyola Chicago and West Virginia at the last minute to fill out its schedule. The Mean Green were largely unprepared to play and lost both.
“There were difficult moments where the guys were saying, ‘This isn’t what I signed up for,’ but that didn’t distract them,” McCasland said. “Everyone stayed focused on getting ready for the conference tournament. We knew that was what mattered.”
How UNT pulled though
The way UNT’s teams as well as the school’s administration responded to the COVID-19 pandemic helped the athletics program thrive in the face of adversity.
Littrell went to his team’s leadership council multiple times to see if its members felt comfortable playing a game while several players were unavailable.
“They always said, ‘Let’s go compete and get after it,’” Littrell said.
UNT’s players adjusted to have that opportunity. Fullback Kyleb Howell moved to linebacker for the Mean Green’s game against SMU when COVID-19 issues left UNT short of players at the position, and he played on defense the rest of the year.
That can-do attitude permeated UNT’s athletics department. The school’s administration pored over its athletics budget and cut corners.
UNT expects to finish both the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years in the black.
“We did defer some maintenance and projects,” Baker said. “We’ll have to attack those issues, but we didn’t blow our reserve balances or go deep into the negative. That is all very, very positive.”
The most gratifying aspect of the way the year played out, though, were the milestones UNT reached along the way competitively. The school’s women’s golf team won its first C-USA title, while its softball team won the league’s regular season championship.
The biggest payoff came when McCasland’s team avoided any pitfalls after its 90-day testing window ended.
“There were some sticky moments where we hung on every test,” McCasland said.
Those tests came back negative, clearing the way for UNT’s postseason run.
UNT won four games in four days to win the C-USA tournament and beat Western Kentucky in overtime in the championship game. UNT went to overtime against Purdue as well before pulling out an even bigger win in the NCAA tournament.
“It feels great,” UNT point guard Javion Hamlet said at an event celebrating the team’s season. “This is what we talked about all year long, winning the Conference USA tournament and winning in the NCAA tournament.”
UNT never would have reached that milestone had it not handled the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented that few knew about.
“We had a ton of athletic accomplishments in one of our best years ever,” Baker said. “A lot of our student-athletes learned about the adaptability, perseverance and leadership in the midst of change. All of those are lessons that will help prepare them for life.
“It was one of the hardest years I’ve had professionally, but in other ways it was one of the most rewarding because we made it through successfully.”