A former employee of a contractor at DFW International Airport is accusing the company of firing her when she complained about the mistreatment of Muslim workers, according to a complaint filed with the Equal Opportunity Commission.

The complaint from Rola Abunasser, who worked for Prospect Airport Services for six months before being fired in May 2022, is the focal point for a Dallas lawyer’s claims of broader religious discrimination against Muslim workers. She filed it on Oct. 12.

0
0
0
0
0