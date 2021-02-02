Hickory Creek is growing strong

Editor's note: This article first appeared in the January/February 2021 edition of Denton County magazine.
For Police Officer Jon Causseaux, patrolling the streets of Hickory Creek is like returning home. He grew up in this community, which lies about halfway between Denton and Lewisville, before deploying with the Marine Corps at age 18.
“My family moved to Hickory Creek in the early ’60s, and my grandfather was on the volunteer fire department,” recalled Sgt. Causseaux, criminal investigator and support services commander for the K-9 unit with the Hickory Creek Police Department, where he works alongside Chico, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. “As a child growing up here, we played at the lake and surrounding wooded areas. There were no businesses in Hickory Creek, so I would ride my bike down FM2181 to visit friends in Corinth.”
After his police training, his first application was at the Hickory Creek Police Department because he wanted to serve his hometown and “repay the community,” Causseaux said.
He returned to find a slew of new neighborhoods and businesses, as well as a flourishing park system. “I have seen Hickory Creek go from a very small town with almost no business to the thriving town it is today,” he said.
Hickory Creek has boomed in recent years, growing from a town of 219 when it was incorporated in 1963 into a community with a population of more than 4,360. Aside from major infrastructure improvements, such as street and road enhancements, Hickory Creek has added numerous residential subdivisions, including the Enclave of Hickory Creek, Mansions at Hickory Creek, Shadow Creek Estates, Steeplechase, Steeplechase Ranch, Hickory Creek Crossing and The Alcove at Hickory Creek.
Low property tax rates continue to attract new homeowners and businesses, and two more neighborhoods are in the planning stages.
Two restaurants — Angelina’s Don Louis’ Mexican Restaurant and Don Camillo Italian Cuisine — are under construction, adding to Hickory Creek’s recent dining openings, including Pho Luv & iKool Tea and the Elm Fork Taphouse & Kitchen.
“We recently completed a Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan,” said Mayor Lynn Clark, “and our Parks and Recreation Board is currently working on plans for additional park amenities.”
Hickory Creek has more than 260 acres of dedicated parkland, where countless Denton County residents make use of the community’s amazing green spaces and boat ramps every day. The views of Lake Lewisville are stunning. Folks may not realize they’re stepping foot on soil that has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 13 years in a row.
“When I talk to people, the most common question is, ‘Where is Hickory Creek?’” Clark admitted, often pointing to Hickory Creek’s famous Champ d’Or estate that recently was converted into a luxury wedding venue called The Olana. “The Olana puts Hickory Creek on the map in a very unique and exciting way,” she said.
Even with the growth in the city, its residents still have strong community connections.
“We run into friends and neighbors when we’re shopping and dining in Hickory Creek,” Clark said. “We just have a great small-town atmosphere where people really get to know their neighbors.”
For more information, visit HickoryCreek-TX.gov.