Move-in month means tons of new students and Denton residents looking for furnishings and clothes to kick off their new lives in college. On move-in weekend, Denton's Walmarts and Target are swamped with new students, and stock runs low very quickly.
Sometimes it's smarter and easier to find things at a thrift store or on Facebook Marketplace. Aug. 17 is National Thrift Store Day, and Denton is known for its resale, antique and thrift stores. We've got some of Denton's best budget shops and a guide on using Facebook Marketplace safely and properly.
Denton thrift stores
Denton has many small-town-style thrift stores that are beloved in the city and have been around for years. Almost all of them offer furniture, home decor and clothing, much of it vintage. These are some of the community’s favorites:
Thrift Giant, a classic thrift store chain, has a location in Denton. The store is large and will be one of the best options for a small budget. Customers can find everything — furniture, clothes, decor and other home items.
Twice As Nice is a resale shop that sells upscale items at a reduced cost and has been voted Best of Denton twice. Customers can find clothes, accessories, furniture, home decor, books and more. The nonprofit resale shops raise money for Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center.
Ruth’s Room is a smaller thrift store selling home decor, clothes, small electronics, books and furniture. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Denton County
Denton Thrift
708 W. University Drive
Denton Thrift is known for its wide variety of options at cheap prices. Customers have touted finds like vintage name-brand clothes for less than $10. You'll also find furniture and other home items here.
Upscale Resale sells clothes, household needs, and more. A part of Denton County Friends of the Family, proceeds from Upscale Resale go towards FoF services for victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse in need of help.
If you're up for a day trip, Buffalo Exchange is another resale chain similar to Uptown Cheapskate. This particular Dallas location is a 30- to 45-minute drive and known for being a popular location for Southern Methodist University students to sell clothes to at the end of each semester.
Facebook Marketplace
Many people will give away furniture, electronics, appliances and other home items on Facebook Marketplace for very cheap or even free. Simply go on Facebook, choose the Marketplace tab and browse around for what you need.
It is important that you shop safely online and when meeting up with people for items, so there are a few things that should be kept in mind when making purchases on Facebook Marketplace.
Be wary of scams. You should always be sure to have reliable contact with the seller, ensure the seller’s profile seems legitimate with a full name, photos, seller history and contact information. Signs of possible scams include a third-party meeting or dropping off an item, asking to use Friends and Family PayPal or gift cards for payment, or being unwilling to meet.
Always meet in a neutral, public space during the day. If the purchase is a large item that must be picked up from a residence or private place, bring a friend or two with you for safety and extra helping hands. Always inspect the items carefully and be prepared to disinfect/clean them once they become your own.
