The war in Ukraine began in February 2022, scattering refugees across the globe. Nearly 13 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland since the war began — mostly women and children.

They are children who don’t speak Polish, but mainly Russian and Ukrainian. Children who still need to learn, who need school, who need teachers.

DrsStewartMuszynska.jpg

Mandy Stewart, PhD, (left) and Barbara Muszyńska, PhD
identity boxes.jpg

Ukrainian biliteracy students share their identity boxes
ukrainian biliteracy students working.jpg
identity box.jpg
