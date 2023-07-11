The UNT Rafes Urban Astronomy Center hosts Star Parties on the first and third Saturdays of each month, weather permitting. Learn about the night sky and see objects in space through the center’s telescopes.
You might think of a planetarium as a feature at a big city science museum with pricey tickets and long lines. But anyone in Denton looking to take an educational family field trip or enjoy an immersive 360-degree theater experience need look no further than UNT’s environmental science building, home to the Sky Theater Planetarium.
The Department of Physics’ Astronomy Education Program welcomed the campus planetarium in 1998, and since then it has offered learning opportunities not only for UNT students, but also for the general public. University classes are occasionally held in the theater, but weekend shows are open to anyone.
Most of the weekend show programs are astronomy-based. After each show, planetarium hosts put on the Sky Tonight presentation, in which they speak in astronomical terms about what the sky will look like that particular evening.
The Astronomy Education Program also hosts public Star Parties at the Rafes Urban Astronomy Center on the first and third Saturdays of every month. Department staff will guide guests through the astronomical features of the night sky that night and help them observe space through university telescopes. Admission to a Star Party is $5 cash per person, while admission to a Star Party combo (which includes a trip to the Sky Theater) is $9 for students, UNT employees, seniors and kids and $12 for adults. The next Star Party is scheduled for 9 p.m. Saturday.
Each month the planetarium has a schedule of public shows for each Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For the month of July, the planetarium is showing the following:
The Little Star That Could — Children’s matinee at noon on Saturdays. $5 admission for all ages.
Forward! to the Moon: General audience show, 2 p.m. on Saturdays. $5 for students, UNT employees, seniors and kids; $8 general admission.
The Planets & Beyond — Live show for general audience, 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays. $5 for students, UNT employees, seniors and kids; $8 general admission.
Pink Floyd Concert Series: Wish You Were Here — Immersive visuals synced to the music of Pink Floyd. 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Not intended for children, but children are welcome at the viewer’s discretion. $12 for students, UNT employees and seniors; $16 general admission.