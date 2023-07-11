Sky Theater

UNT's Sky Theater Planetarium, located inside the Environmental Education, Science & Technology Building, has screenings for the public on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

 Courtesy photo/UNT

You might think of a planetarium as a feature at a big city science museum with pricey tickets and long lines. But anyone in Denton looking to take an educational family field trip or enjoy an immersive 360-degree theater experience need look no further than UNT’s environmental science building, home to the Sky Theater Planetarium.

The Department of Physics’ Astronomy Education Program welcomed the campus planetarium in 1998, and since then it has offered learning opportunities not only for UNT students, but also for the general public. University classes are occasionally held in the theater, but weekend shows are open to anyone.

UNT Rafes Urban Astronomy Center
The UNT Rafes Urban Astronomy Center hosts Star Parties on the first and third Saturdays of each month, weather permitting. Learn about the night sky and see objects in space through the center’s telescopes.
