With the beginning of the fall semester, athletics at Denton’s colleges are ramping up. Mean Green football at UNT begins this Saturday, Sept. 2.
UNT soccer started earlier this month and the team is already off to an undefeated start after four games. Keep up with all of the stats and inside stories with the latest from the DRC's UNT sports reporter Brett Vito.
TWU soccer and volleyball begins on Thursday, Aug. 31. And NCTC volleyball began early August and currently has a winning record of 14-12. Go Lions!
All collegiate games are open to students and any locals — and students attend for free with a ticket. These games are always open to spectators, and there are a few things to know about attending.
Conduct
Spectator conduct is extremely important at sports games. No one wants to sit near a messy drunk fan or vulgar rowdy seat neighbors, so both colleges ask that fans be respectful of the game and of those around them. Fans will be removed from the premises and potentially arrested for:
- Appearing intoxicated.
- Using vulgar/abusive language or making rude gestures.
- Interfering with the game by throwing things or entering the field/court.
- Bringing something from the school’s list of prohibited items.
Tickets
Everyone must have a ticket for whatever game they are attending. UNT tickets can be purchased online here and TWU tickets here.
Tickets are most often free or reduced for students, staff and faculty at both UNT and TWU. Children under 5 can attend TWU games for free.
Tickets will also have any important game information about additional things, such as seating, stadium entrances and game times.
Parking
UNT provides an interactive map for choosing where to park when attending a game at DATCU Stadium.
There are nine lots to choose from, including the ADA and RV lots, but the lots closest to DATCU Stadium are reserved for Mean Green Scholarship Fund members. These lots require a parking pass, which can be purchased ahead of the game online. All but the Orange Lot are around DATCU Stadium south of Interstate 35E.
For those not in the Mean Green Club, there is available paid parking just north of I-35E near the university's Soccer and Track & Field Stadium, and free parking northeast of North Texas Boulevard on UNT’s campus.
Anyone parking north of I-35E can take the pedestrian bridge for a cool view of the city and quick access to the stadium.
While most of TWU's on-campus parking is reserved for students or faculty with parking permits, the parking lot off of University Drive across from campus offers free parking and a shuttle to your destination. More information can be found here on TWU’s website.
Mean Green football has many traditions that are fun for all fans to participate in.
Before the game, fans can hang out and tailgate outside the stadium. There are tons of family-friendly activities set up by the university and student orgs. Just before kickoff, the Green Brigade does a march around the tailgate area performing some of their classic songs, including the fight song, “Fly Like an Eagle,” and the drumline’s iconic Street Beat.
Once the game has begun, fans can be on the ready to hear Boomer the Cannon throughout the evening as the team scores touchdowns, field goals and more.
UNT also has its kickoff cheer and first down chants:
- Kickoff cheer: With arms and eagle claws extended, the crowd hollers — "GGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOO" until the ball is struck, at which point voices are lowered and crowd chants, "Mean Green!"
- First down: Announcer — "That's good for another Mean Green ..." Crowd response — "FIRST DOWN!"
At the end of the game, UNT's marching band, the Green Brigade, will perform UNT’s alma mater, as well as their band song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical Carousel.
TWU volleyball
TWU's volleyball games take place in Kitty Magee Arena on campus. Fans are asked to comply with the code of conduct and clear bag policy. Tickets are nonrefundable, and children under 5 get in for free.
Occasionally, TWU will host its own tailgate to celebrate its athletes in a sport. Sept. 7 is this season's first T-Dub Tailgate at 6 p.m. before the Pioneer volleyball team takes the court at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy activities like sign decorating, food, music, opportunities to win prizes and organization funding, free merchandise and more.
TWU soccer
TWU soccer games take place at Pioneer Soccer Park. Similar to volleyball, games require tickets and fans are expected to comply with the code of conduct and clear bag policy. As these games are outdoors, be sure you are prepared to endure the Texas heat with cool water, hand fans, sunglasses, sunscreen and hats.
