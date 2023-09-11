Even though we've just come off of the Labor Day long weekend, the rigors of college life can often leave you yearning to get away for a while to have some fun and relax. Thankfully, one perk of going to college in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is the wide variety of places to go and things to do.
If you're looking to have a weekend getaway but not venture too far from Denton, we've rounded up a few popular spots around the metroplex that don't require too much travel and can work with any budget. No car? There are some options for public transportation to and from Denton, as well.
Grapevine
If you’ve got a few friends you can pull together to split hotel room costs, Grapevine’s Great Wolf Lodge and Gaylord Hotel are an excellent way to be on vacation without going far from Denton. The hotels can be expansive, though, with their own restaurants, bars, activities, spas, gyms, pools, Gaylord's indoor riverwalk and Great Wolf Lodge's indoor waterpark. That makes a group trip even better.
With the two hotels settled just in between downtown Grapevine and Grapevine Mills Mall, there are plenty of things to explore and do in the city as well. Downtown Grapevine has that historic Texas flair with plenty of upscale restaurants, shops, wine tasting, special events and more. Grapevine Mills is an entertainment monolith, complete with a Round One arcade, aquarium, Lego store, Rainforest Cafe, movie theater and the new Meow Wolf exhibit.
Downtown Dallas
Dallas is well known for its tourist attractions and collection of culture for Texas to peruse. While talk of staying in Dallas usually mentions the most upscale and expensive hotel the big city has to offer, there are plenty of other accommodation options for college students or Denton residents looking to save money, such as budget hotel chains or Airbnbs.
If you're a foodie taking a weekend trip to Dallas, many professional and well-known chefs have claimed their stake in Dallas with any cuisine you could desire.
If you're looking for a bit of culture, this area is home to the
Music lovers can see concerts at
- The Meyerson Symphony Center
- House of Blues
- Music Hall at Fair Park
- The Factory and so many other local music spots
Finally, sports lovers can come see the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Wings and Dallas Stars play at the American Airlines Center.
Fort Worth
If you're looking to have more a Texan/country experience, Fort Worth is the place to go. Visitors can plan to spend time downtown, at the Stockyards or along the Texas Christian University campus.
Downtown Fort Worth is home to much of the city's culture. Popular destinations include
There are often events and public performances at Sundance Square, with a variety of shops, cafes and restaurants nearby on the city streets.
There are also tons of must-see locations along University Drive. Of course, there is TCU's campus, where visitors can attend a Horned Frogs game or school concert, try a nearby restaurant or browse at an upscale shopping center.
Within a few miles of each other, you can find the Fort Worth Zoo, Botanic Garden and theater Casa Mañana.
Lastly, while a little ways from downtown, the Stockyards are a must-visit in Forth Worth. Visitors can get some of the best barbecue in the state, check out the year-round rodeo, see the daily cattle drive down the cobblestone street shop for western clothing and furniture and dance at Billy Bob's.
Arlington
Arlington is a ways from Denton, but if you're a thrill-seeker with a little extra money to spend, this is the place to visit. Arlington is best known for its entertainment district containing
- Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers
- AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys
- Six Flags Over Texas, a popular theme park
- Hurricane Harbor, Six Flags' waterpark
- Texas Live, the new heart of the entertainment district located next to Globe Life Field. Complete with a hotel, apartments, sports bars, restaurants, concerts and other events.
Arlington is a large and mostly suburban city, so there is plenty of affordable accommodation near Arlington's hotspots.
WinStar
This may come as a surprise to some, but WinStar World Resort and Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, is less than an hour's drive from Denton.
Guests can gamble, see concerts, enjoy resort amenities such as golfing and the pool, try the resort's restaurants and more. If you've got a tight budget, no worries, you can even just make a night trip up to explore and play at the casino.
