The University of North Texas has a variety of meal plan options available to all students to fill whatever specific needs they may have. As housing applications close, waitlisted students are assigned and the fall semester looms closer, choosing the right meal plan is important to your university experience.
Here is a rundown of your meal plan options and a guide on choosing which is best for you. Students can see or edit their meal plan online on UNT's website or the UNT dining portal.
Students living on campus choose between two special resident bundles. Dorms that require a meal plan selection are:
Bruce Hall
Clark Hall
Joe Greene Hall
Kerr Hall
Maple Hall
Rawlins Hall
Santa Fe Square
Victory Hall
West Hall
On-campus residents in qualifying halls have the choice between the Everyday Unlimited plan and the Weekday Unlimited plan. Students will choose their meal plan when applying for housing.
Everyday Unlimited gives students unlimited dining hall swipes every day of the week, as well as $400 in Flex to spend at any of the other campus retail restaurants. Everyday Unlimited is $1,988 per semester.
Weekday Unlimited gives students unlimited dining hall swipes Monday through Friday and $225 in Flex. Weekday Unlimited is $1,806 per semester.
It’s also important to note for all students that Flex dollars can be added at any time online.
For students living off campus
Students living off campus can choose any meal plan from dining hall swipes, flexible and combo plans. Meal plans are not required for students living off campus but could be useful depending on how much time they spend on campus or their transportation availabilities.
Dining Hall Swipes Plans
These swipes can only be used at any of the dining halls and do not apply to any retail restaurants on campus:
Eight’s Enough: 8 dining hall swipes per week, $833 per semester
Five to Thrive: 5 dining hall swipes per week, $557 per semester
Students can also purchase Simply Swipes, a preloaded number of swipes for the semester
80 meals for $588 per semester
60 meals for $469 per semester
40 meals for $333 per semester
Kitchen West 30: 30 swipes at Kitchen West for one semester, $185 per semester
Flexible Plans
Flex dollars are for use at the retail restaurants on campus, such as the options at the Union or the cafes in some of UNT’s academic buildings.
$1,000 Flex: you pay $830 per semester
$500 Flex: you pay $450 per semester
$250 Flex: you pay $237 per semester
$100 Flex: you pay $97 per semester
Students can also use Flex dollars at dining halls, but will be charged the normal price of a meal ($9.35 at Bruceteria, Champs, Eagle Landing or Mean Greens, and $6.50 at Kitchen West).
Combo Plans
Combo plans include both dining hall swipes and Flex.
Everyday Unlimited: Unlimited dining hall swipes 7 days a week, $400 Flex, you pay $1,988 per semester
Weekday Unlimited: Unlimited dining hall swipes on weekdays, $225 Flex, you pay $1,806 per semester
Chef’s Combo: 5 dining hall swipes per week, $250 Flex, you pay $751 per semester
Build-your-own Combo: You choose any Dining Hall plan and any Flexible Plan