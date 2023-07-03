Texas Woman's University has many meal plan options for all students, regardless of residence.
Students can choose between options available for on-campus living, as well as for commuters. Additionally, the university has several dining options to choose from, including the university dining hall and several on-campus retail restaurants.
Here are TWU's options for meal plans, which plan works best for you, where on campus you can make use of your meal plan, and more.
For students living on campus
Meal plans are required for students in the following halls
- Stark
- Guinn
- Parliament Village
Students in these dorms choose between three different meal plans:
- 10-meal plan with $275 dining dollars: This plan provides 10 meals in a dining hall per week which reset on Saturday mornings. Meals do not roll over, so if a student doesn’t use all 10, the leftover meals will expire. Dining dollars can be used at any retail location and are valid throughout the semester. This plan costs $2,025 per semester, not including sales tax.
- 15-meal plan with $275 dining dollars: This plan operates the same as the 10-Meal plan, with five extra meals per week. This plan costs $2,275 per semester, not including sales tax.
- Block meal plan with $750 dining dollars. With this plan, students have 100 total dining hall meals (TWU estimates that this is an average of one dining hall meal a day) for the semester to use at their own discretion. The $750 dining dollars are good for the entire semester and can roll over from fall semester to spring.
- Please note that dining hall meals do not roll over semesters.
Students can select their meal plan in the TWU housing portal.
Some students living on campus can qualify for an exemption based on medical or religious reasons. Anyone requiring an exemption can email housing@twu.edu detailing their request.
Dining dollars can be added to a student's account at any time on the TWU website. Students can add anywhere from $50 to $500 in $50 increments.
Commuter Meal Plans
Students who commute to TWU or live in Lowry Woods are not required to purchase a meal plan, but there are three options for commuters who would like one:
- Commuter 40 provides 40 dining hall meals and $150 in dining dollars to be used at campus retail locations. Again, board meals do not roll over from semester-to-semester, but dining dollars do. Commuter 40 is $380 per semester, including sales tax.
- Commuter 300 provides $300 dining dollars and a $15 bonus in dining dollars. Commuter 300 costs an even $300 per semester, including sales tax.
- Commuter 500 provides $500 dining dollars with a $25 bonus dining dollars. This plan costs an even $500 per semester, including sales tax.
Commuter students can select their meal plans in the TWU housing portal.
Where can I eat?
TWU has one dining hall featuring the Pioneer Kitchen, including a pizza oven, hibachi grill, and buffet style menu, which can be viewed online.
Additionally, students can use their dining dollars on campus retail options such as:
- Chick-fil-A in Hubbard Hall (TWU’s student union)
- Qdoba in Hubbard Hall
- Bunsen Tea Lab in Hubbard Hall
- Denton Eats in Hubbard Hall
- Starbucks in the library
- The Market at the Commons
- Mondo Subs at the Commons
- Peets Coffee at the Multipurpose Classroom Laboratory
- SoulGood (100% vegan fast food restaurant) in the Oakland Complex
What else should I know?
TWU’s dining hall is grab and go only.
Students who are too sick to come to the dining hall to eat can fill out the Sick Meal Request form and have a friend pick up a meal for them.
The price of a meal at the Dining Hall without a meal plan for students and employees is:
- $7 for breakfast
- $8 for lunch
- $9 for lunch
- $8 for brunch
- $9 for late-night
The price of a meal at the dining hall for non-students or employees is:
- $8.50 for breakfast
- $9.50 for lunch
- $10.50 for dinner
- $9.50 for brunch
- $10.50 for late-night
Anyone with questions concerning dining at TWU can visit the FAQ page, contact housing by phone at 940-898-3676 or by email.