Stir-fry (copy)

Diners can pick the vegetables, spices and meats of all kinds with rice or noodles to be quick-fried to their specifications by chefs on a giant wok in TWU’s dining hall.

 Al Key/For the DRC

Texas Woman's University has many meal plan options for all students, regardless of residence.

Students can choose between options available for on-campus living, as well as for commuters. Additionally, the university has several dining options to choose from, including the university dining hall and several on-campus retail restaurants.

