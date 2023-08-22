Denton has lots to explore and fun things to do, but in a relatively small town with lots of one-way streets, it can be difficult to find places to park.
Some lots near downtown or the Square need a university parking pass, some lots require payment, some places will get your car towed. It can all be confusing for someone new to Denton. We rounded up some of the most reliable places to park for free around Denton’s hotspots.
UNT
UNT requires permits for most areas on campus, but there are some places on the edge of campus that are free and available for anyone making a quick trip to campus or venturing out to Fry Street.
Depending on the day and time, there is often parking available along Hickory Street east of Avenue C and all the way down to Carroll Boulevard and the Square. This is street parking along some of Denton’s favorite businesses like Voertman’s, Aura Coffee, Crooked Crust, Cool Beans, Lucky Lou’s and more. Late at night or on weekends, this street parking can be packed, but it’s always worth scoping out.
Special events at UNT such as concerts or sports games will also have special parking available for visitors. As far as going deep into UNT’s campus, there won’t be much parking available that doesn’t require a parking pass or a payment.
TWU
Similarly to UNT, most free parking at TWU is around the perimeter of the campus. Along Oakland Street, for example, there is some street parking, as well as a lot at the corner of Oakland and 3rd streets. There is also a small lot on Administration Drive drive across from the student union that is open for guest parking.
The Square
Of course, the Square always has free parking on the street, in front of businesses, and around the perimeter of the courthouse. There are also a few designated parking lots on the outer edge of the Square.
Lot at the corner of Hickory and Austin across from Queenie’s Steakhouse
Lot on Oak across from Miss Angeline’s
Cedar Street public parking lot at the corner of McKinney and Bolivar
Lot on Mulberry next to The Filling Station
Adjacent lots at the corner of Walnut and Cedar and Mulberry and Cedar
