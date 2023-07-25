Denton is well known for its two four-year universities, the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University. Some locals, however, are unaware of Denton’s third campus: North Central Texas College.
Located in the heart of the city on the Square, NCTC’s Denton campus allows students to take summer courses to gain credit for a four-year college, earn their two-year degree or become certified in a variety of trade skills, but there are a few other hidden perks, too.
Food pantry and Giving/Sharing Shelves
According to NCTC, 1 in every 6 people and 1 in 5 children in the areas the college serves are food-insecure. In an effort to help alleviate hunger in North Texas, NCTC opened a food pantry at its Gainesville campus as well as Giving Shelves at each campus.
Giving Shelves are available for any students and faculty and are walk-up and self-serve. Giving Shelves at the Denton campus can be a great resource when students are in need. Contact your campus’ senior director for access.
NCTC’s food pantry is always open for donations. NCTC’s website includes the following items as acceptable donations:
Pasta sides
Canned fruit
Instant rice
Pudding cups
Mashed potatoes
Canned tuna
Muffins
Boxed cereal
Microwave popcorn
Chili
Crackers
Oatmeal
Canned vegetables
Canned beans
Granola bars
Toiletries
Hygiene products
Resources for students with childrenNCTC is aware of the huge challenge that comes with attending classes as a parent. The school’s Students with Children Affinity Group is designed to connect students with resources they need as well as support from group advocates. Students with Children is run by several advocates who have earned their degrees while raising kids themselves.
Additionally, NCTC offers students child care reimbursement to help cover the cost of child care needed while parents attend class.
Wind ensemble and jazz band
NCTC’s Denton campus is home to the NCTC Wind Ensemble. Designed to serve both NCTC students and the surrounding community, the ensemble collaborates with Denton’s community wind ensemble, the North Central Texas Winds.
NCTC also has its own jazz band, which performs in the on-campus Black Box Theater and other venues around North Texas.
Any and all NCTC students can audition for instrumental ensembles regardless of experience levels.
Wellness programs and TimelyCareNCTC offers a wide variety of programs that cater to students’ physical, mental and even financial wellness. Students (and community members) can take courses on alcohol awareness and financial literacy, take advantage of mental health resources and counseling, and make reports on sexual misconduct.
Students and full- and part-time employees can also access TimelyCare, NCTC’s free 24/7 medical and mental telehealth service.
Parking garage
Students, faculty and staff at NCTC Denton have full access to the campus parking garage in downtown Denton during operational hours. This garage is not open to the general public, so many students and staff see the convenient and safe parking as a huge perk.
