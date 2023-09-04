With school officially having started at Denton’s colleges, it’s time to do homework and get A’s on exams. It can be easy to lose focus when doing schoolwork, so studying in the proper environment is crucial. Sometimes you have to escape the tiny confines of your dorm and its old desk and find a place on campus or venture out into town. Here are some of Denton’s best places to hunker down and cram for an exam.
On campus
All of Denton’s college campuses have plenty of places for students to find some quiet time to study or even just sit for a while.
First and most obvious, campus libraries are the perfect place to do schoolwork. Both the TWU and UNT libraries have several floors with designated volume levels depending on your needs. If you’re someone who prefers total silence when you're hard at work, the highest floors are the quiet floors. These are floors three and four at UNT’s Willis Library and the third floor at TWU’s Blagg-Huey Library. If you prefer a little background chatter, the other floors of each library also have plenty of tables, computers and chairs for you.
Most academic buildings have lobbies and dedicated study areas and rooms for student use. Lobbies can be an excellent quiet space outside of normal class hours, and rented study spaces are designed for that specific purpose.
The student unions also have study areas as well as public seating and tables everywhere. Simply choose an area that suits your preferred study environment
Additionally, these campuses also have an abundance of courtyards and lovely shaded areas designed for sitting. If you're close enough to a building, you can still snag some Wi-Fi. Once the weather improves (fingers crossed), taking advantage of your campus's beautiful outdoor spaces is an excellent idea.
Coffee shops and restaurants
Denton has a huge variety of coffee shops with cool menus and Wi-Fi for those who are looking for a cozy place to chill or work.
Aura Coffee is across from the Language and Auditorium buildings on UNT’s campus on Hickory Street. Aura is very popular among UNT students due to its proximity to campus.
Jupiter House and West Oak Coffee Bar are right on the Square and have been popular spots for years.
Golden Boy is a ways from UNT on Elm Street, but it’s not far from TWU and is a favorite of Denton's coffee lovers.
Avoca is a few blocks from UNT’s campus on Fort Worth Drive. Students living at Gateway or Viridian apartments can simply walk there, and it’s not far of a trek for those living in NTX or the Forum at Denton Station near Fort Worth Drive, or Midtown, Gateway or any of the other apartment complexes on Cleveland Street.
Zera is on McKinney Street partway between TWU and UNT's campuses.
Additionally, Starbucks and Panera are good choices with Wi-Fi and a cozy atmosphere and can be found almost anywhere.
Other places
Denton has three lovely public libraries that students can take advantage of if they want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the college libraries — North Branch Library, South Branch Library and Emily Fowler Central Library.
If you don't need reliable Wi-Fi, the city’s public parks can also be a relaxing place to get some work done. Bring a blanket, some snacks or even a hammock and set up underneath a tree to read or write. Both North Lakes and South Lakes are beautiful parks with plenty of sitting space and shade for students who love the outdoors.
You can also bring a blanket and spread out on the courthouse lawn on the Square if you want to be close to the restaurants and coffeeshops but still want some sun.
