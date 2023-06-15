If you're a new student to one of Denton's universities and don't have a car to get around with, not to worry. There are still ways you can get around Denton without a car, and even ways you can get to other hot spots in the metroplex.
Here is a guide on how to get from Denton to Dallas, vice versa, and how to get around Dallas once you've arrived.
Getting to/from Dallas on the DART rail system
DART has a rail system that runs through much of DFW and has stops in major locations.
Denton residents can take the A Train (which is operated by Denton County Transit Authority) to the Trinity Mills stop in Carrollton to catch the DART Green Line. There is fare change here, but from this stop you can continue on the DART rail as it heads southeast into downtown Dallas
If you need to travel westward into Las Colinas, northern Irving or to DFW Airport, you’ll get off at Bachman station and get on the Orange Line.
If you’re trying to get to downtown Dallas, you can take the Green Line from the Trinity Mills stop all the way into Dallas. The Green Line also runs all the way through Dallas hot spots like Deep Ellum and Fair Park.
The schedule for each line can be viewed on the rail system website.
DART rails are accessible to students through regional system fare, and there are several different fare options depending on how often you plan to travel:
|Day Pass
|$6 local
|$12 regional
|$3 reduced
|AM/PM Pass
|$3 local
|-
|$1.50 reduced
|Midday Pass
|$2 local
|-
|-
|Single Ride
|$2 local
|-
|$1.25 reduced
|TRE* One-Way Pass
|$6 one-way
|-
|-
|Dallas Streetcar One-Way Pass
|$1 one-way
|-
|-
|GoLink One-Way Pass
|$2.50 one-way
|-
|$1.25 reduced
|31 Day Pass
|$96 local
|$192 regional
|$48 reduced
|Paratransit Fare Coupons
|$30 for 10 trips
|-
|-
|Annual Pass
|$960 individual local
|$1,920 regional
|$576 senior reduced regional
*TRE is the Trinity Railway Express, a railway which runs between Fort Worth and Dallas.
There are also several ways to navigate Dallas and some of its surrounding areas without your own vehicle:
GoLink
GoLink is a ride service similar to Uber run by DART which operates within Dallas and some of its neighboring areas, although not all the way up to Denton.
There are 32 areas GoLink services, including Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Irving, Plano and Dallas. There are no extra fees; a GoLink ride is covered by DART fare. You can book a ride through the GoPass app or call at 214-515-7272. GoLink runs from 5 a.m. to midnight, 7 days a week in most zones.
DART Buses
DART also operates several buses with almost 100 routes to various places within and just outside of Dallas from 5 a.m. to midnight. Route and pick-up times vary depending on travel distance.
If you know the stops/stations along your trip, you can use the Stop to Stop calculator on the DART bus page to determine the travel time between any two points on the route. If you don't have a DART Pass, the $2.50 one-way fare can be paid in exact change or cash.
DART Streetcar
The DART Streetcar is best for getting around Dallas's most popular locations, running from 5:30 a.m. to midnight. The streetcar runs between six stops within 2.45 miles at various locations such as EBJ Union Station, Ferris Plaza, Lake Cliff Park, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Bishop Arts District and several restaurants. The stops are
- Union Station
- Greenbriar
- Oakenwald
- Beckley
- 6th Street
- Bishop Arts
M-Line Trolley
The M-Line Trolley links the downtown Dallas Arts District with the trendy shops, galleries and bistros of Uptown, including West Village, where you can transfer to or from DART Rail at Cityplace/uptown Station. An additional connection to DART Rail is available with the completion of an M-Line extension along Olive Street through Klyde Warren Park to near St. Paul Station.
The M-Line runs 7 days a week:
Uber and Lyft
Uber and Lyft are always an option, although they may not be affordable for everyone. Here are a few cost estimates for a one-way Uber trip to downtown Dallas from the University of North Texas:
|Uber Black
|$155
|Uber X
|$46
|Uber XL
|$70
|Uber Comfort Electric
|$63
These are the Lyft estimates for the same trip:
|Lyft
|$35-42
|Lyft XL
|$60-70
|Lux
|$74-86
|Lux Black
|$120-140
|Lux Black XL
|$140-160