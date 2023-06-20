If you're a college student in Denton without a car to take you from place to place, Denton County Transportation Authority has a variety of options to get around the city and some surrounding neighborhoods.
Whether you simply need to get across campus for your next class, or from your Denton apartment to a job interview in Lewisville, these are a few of your options.
UNT Campus Shuttle
The University of North Texas has various free shuttles with different routes that go through campus and around a few nearby locations in Denton, but mainly centered around campus. Download the DCTA transit app so you can keep track of the buses, routes, and schedules.
The schedule provided on the website at the moment is the limited summer schedule, not necessarily what the schedule and routes will be like for the fall semester.
The A-Train
The A-Train is a commuter rail line that runs through Denton. The rail begins at the Downtown Denton Transit Center and has five other stops in Denton County:
MedPark Station
Highland Village/Lewisville Lake Station
Old Town Station
Hebron Station
Trinity Mills Station
Trinity Mills Station is the final stop for the A Train and connects to the DART Green Line
The A-Train is accessible with local system fare and regional system fare.
Connect Bus
The Connect Bus is a fixed route bus system designed to give Denton residents access to the city’s most popular locations.
The connect bus does not run on major holidays, including:
New Year's Day
Memorial Day
Independence Day
Labor Day
Thanksgiving Day
Christmas Day
Connect Route 7 serves the University of North Texas from the Downtown Denton Transit Center offering transfer opportunities to the A-train, while connect Route 6 serves Texas Woman’s University. University faculty, staff and students have access to the Connect Bus for free with a valid UNT or TWU ID.
GoZone
GoZone is a rideshare service similar to Uber and Lyft exclusive to Denton County. Trips are $1.50 per passenger. If your trip is over four miles, there is an additional charge of $0.50 per mile, up to a max of $5. If you have a GoZone-eligible DCTA pass, there is no extra charge.
Reduced fare is available for wheelchair users, seniors ages 65 and older, students under 18, Medicare cardholders and other disabled riders. Simply download the app to book your ride.
Sunday and holidays: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; travel permitted between both zones and the DART Trinity Mills Station
Lewisville/Highland Village GoZone Commuter Extension
Travel between the DART Frankford Station, Lewisville/Highland Village GoZone
Monday – Thursday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday: 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Guaranteed Ride Home
Travel from the DART Trinity Mills Station to any one destination in any of the GoZones; provided Monday through Saturday only.
Monday-Thursday: 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Friday: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Saturday: 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
UNT Lyft Program
UNT has a partnership with DCTA and Lyft providing free rides to UNT students, faculty and staff from 2 a.m.-7 a.m. Students can enter the UNT promo code (which will be available starting fall semester) as a Lyft Pass in the app once and you’ll be enrolled in the program.