If you're new to Denton and don't have a car, there are still plenty of ways to get around the metroplex when you need to travel outside of Denton. We have the rundown on getting to and around Dallas, as well.
Fort Worth is a great visit for culture, from art museums, cowboy museums, stockyards and historic landmarks to botanical gardens and a number of local breweries.
Here is a guide on how to get from Denton to Fort Worth, vice versa, and how to get around Fort Worth using public transportation, the Trinity Metro or ridesharing.
North Texas Xpress
The North Texas Xpress is a public bus service that connects Denton and downtown Fort Worth weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The fare to Trinity Metro North Park & Ride is
$3 for a local day pass and $1.50 at a reduced price
$1.50 for local AM/PM pass, $0.75 for reduced fare
AM pass is valid from 6am-11:59am, PM is valid from 12pm-6pm
Reduced price is available for seniors 65+, people with disabilities, Medicare cardholders and students 5-18 (high schoolers must have school ID or DCTA ID)
Trinity Metro Bus
The Trinity Metro Bus runs through Fort Worth’s major areas and has almost 30 bus routes running from morning to night. There are also the Xpress and limited routes, which run at specific times during the day and don’t have frequencies as regular as the normal routes.
The Trinity Metro website also features a trip planner to help you choose your route, as well as a full map of the bus system.
Trinity Metro Trolleys
Fort Worth also has four trolleys that run throughout the downtown areas
Juror Shuttle: weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.
Burnett Plaza Lunch Line: weekdays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Molley the Trolley: daily, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Dash: Sunday through Thursday, 9:22 a.m. to 10:44 p.m., Friday through Saturday, 9:22 a.m. to 12:44 a.m.
Metro tickets
You can purchase tickets on buses, at Trinity Metro service outlets, online at the Trinty Metro website or with the GoPass mobile app, which is also compatible with DCTA and DART.
One-day tickets can be purchased on buses with cash only. One day, seven day and monthly tickets can be bought at Trinity Metro customer service outlets, and all other tickets can be purchased online at the Trinity Metro website.
Other available ticket types (which can be purchased on the Trinity Metro website) include:
Local/express month ticket: $80
Local 7-day ticket: $25
Reduced fare local-month: $40
Regional ticket-month $192
Reduced regional fare-month: $48
10-ride ticket book: $40
ZipZone
ZipZone is a ridesharing service similar go GoZone in Denton or GoLink in Dallas. A ZipZone ride is a good option for those who can’t wait for a train or trolley. Download the ZipZone app to book a ride, or use a Trinity Metro multi-ride ticket to cover your ride. Users can get their first two rides for free with the promo code FTWWEB.
ZipZone operates in areas as far south as Burleson and as far north as the Texas Motor Speedway, and the areas in between. ZipZone regions are:
Alliance
Mercantile
Southeast
Southside
South Tarrant
Uber and Lyft
Uber and Lyft are an option for getting to and from, and around, Fort Worth as well.
Here are the ride cost estimates for a one-way Uber trip from downtown Denton to downtown Fort Worth:
Uber X
$43.04
Uber Comfort Electric
$58.42
Uber XL
$65.15
Uber Black
$140.32
Here are the ride cost estimates for a one-way Lyft trip from the Downtown Denton Transit Center to downtown Fort Worth: