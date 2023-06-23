The University of North Texas is well known for its award-winning dining on campus. The university proudly holds nearly 10 awards for food, including the Residential Dining Silver Award from the National Association of College and University Food services, the Loyal E. Horton Award from the National Association of College and University Food Services, and some just announced in 2023.
UNT has a huge variety of places with unique cuisines and iconic dishes to choose from. Here is rundown of UNT's dining halls, options at the Union and others.
Bruceteria at Bruce Hall
Famously one of UNT’s best halls, known especially for its iconic macaroni and cheese. Additionally, there is in-house pizza and pasta available every day for lunch and dinner, a large salad bar and a soft-serve ice cream machine.
Breakfast hours usually include traditional options like eggs, bacon, ham, French toast, fried potatoes and the occasional waffle bar. Dinner and lunch options can vary from rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, stir fry and more.
Bruce is also the only dining hall open for students staying on campus over the summer.
Champs at Victory Hall
Champs’s location at Victory Hall near Apogee Stadium and the Mean Green Athletics facilities makes it popular with student-athletes. Champs focuses on athlete health and nutrition and prides themselves on working with the UNT sports nutrition team to develop recipes and dishes.
Popular Champs dishes include burgers, grilled and rotisserie options and more high-protein items.
Kitchen West at West Hall
Kitchen West’s point of pride is being UNT’s allergen and gluten-free dining hall. West does not use:
Milk
Eggs
Fish
Peanuts
Sesame
Shellfish
Soy
Tree nuts
Wheat (including barley and rye)
West is known for serving up dishes such as coconut curry chicken, chicken casserole, jambalaya, pizza and a wide range of plant-based options, including Kung Pao chicken and enchiladas.
Mean Greens Cafe at Maple Hall
Mean Greens is UNT’s famous 100% vegan dining hall. Leafy greens are sourced from Mean Green Acres, a hydroponic garden just behind the dining hall.
Each day of the week at Mean Greens has its own meal theme:
Monday: Homestyle
Tuesday: Asian
Wednesday: Indian
Thursday: Mediterranean
Friday: Breakfast all day and Tex-Mex
Additionally, Mean Greens has many regular options such as made-to-order paninis, tofu, and cobbler and ice cream for dessert, and the occasional rice and noodle bar.
Eagle Landing at Joe Greene Hall
Eagle Landing is UNT’s newest dining hall, as well as its most unique. This dining hall is home to 7 different restaurant options in a food hall setting. Restaurants are located on the first level of the hall with seating on the second.
Wood Grill: Burgers and plant-based cuisine cooked over a wood grill
Avenue A: Homestyle classics, including fried chicken, mac and cheese, barbecue and all-day breakfast
Leaf: Fresh veggies, salad, soups and plant-based options featuring greens from Mean Green Acres
La Mesa: Latin fusion serving options such as street tacos and burritos on housemade tortillas
Bamboo Basil: Wok restaurant serving stir-fried rice and noodle dishes
Clark Bakery: Fresh pastries, desserts, ice cream and other treats
Cibo Fresco: Italian option serving up classics such as pizza, calzones, Stromboli and pasta
Food at the Union
The Union has several fast-food options to choose from. These can be paid for either with cash, card or Flex dollars from a meal plan.
Avesta
Burger King
Chick-fil-A
The Corner Store & Scrappy’s Ice Cream
Jamba Juice
Starbucks
Verde
Which Wich
Campus Chat food court
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Other locations on campus
Discovery Perks Market and Grill: Perfect for students needing a meal or even just a quick snack while at Discovery Park away from the main campus.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Find this bagel and coffee spot inside the UNT art building on Mulberry Street.
Starbucks stand: Located behind the music building around the corner from the library mall, perfect for quick stop on the way to your next class.