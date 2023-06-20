A university parking pass is a requirement for any University of North Texas or Texas Woman's University student (and faculty, staff and employees) planning to have a vehicle on campus. A pass is a one-time purchase per semester or school year, and there are a few different passes and parking lots you can choose from to suit your needs.
Parking permits are required at all times on UNT's campus — even after business hours, on weekends, during the summer and when the university is open even if school is not in session during winter break or spring break. UNT's passes range from $125 for motorcycles and up to $675 for covered parking.
Eagle (E) and Eagle Fall: $275 and $150
Eagle passes are for full-year commuter students, while Eagle Fall passes are for commuters on track to graduate in December. Eagle pass holders can park in any Eagle lot.
Resident (R) and Remote (RM): $275
These passes are some of the most common. Resident passes are for students who live in one of UNT’s residence halls. Resident pass holders park in the back area of Lot 20 off the 35E access road and next to the intramural fields.
Remote pass holders can park in lots near Victory Hall, Apogee Stadium and Discovery Park’s lots 93, 94 and 96. Discovery Park is four miles north of the main campus, and the Victory and Apogee lots are on the other side of 35 from main campus, so be prepared to make accommodations to and from lots to gain access to your car.
Evening (EVN): $140
Evening parking passes are valid for any faculty, student or Eagle lot from 3:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. during the week and all day on weekends.
Highland Street Garage (HSG)
The Highland Street Garage is UNT’s covered parking option, located in the middle of campus near the Union. The Highland Street Garage is a good option for students looking for extra weather protection and security for their vehicle, but prices are more expensive. Prices are based on semester:
$675 for a full year pass
$375 for fall or spring semester
$215 for the summer only
Motorcycle (M): $125
UNT has designated spaces on campus for students with the motorcycle pass.
TWU parking passes are available for purchase by semester.
TWU students park can park in any Maroon lots with the following permits:
Maroon and Maroon Family
$200: fall semester
$120: spring semester
$75: summer
Maroon Garage
$350: fall semester
$210: spring semester
$125: summer
TWU does not offer motorcycle-specific parking passes. Students on campus with motorcycle will need to purchase a TWU parking decal and display it in a lockable permit holder attached to your motorcycle. The TWU Parking Office in Denton has these holders available.
More information about parking rules on Denton campuses can be found when you log into your UNT or TWU Parking Portal.