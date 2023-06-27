Among UNT’s award-winning campus food is Mean Greens Café, a 100% vegan dining hall. Originally opened in 2011, Mean Greens proudly holds the title of the country's first 100% vegan dining hall. It also sources its greens from the first hydroponic garden at a U.S. university — Mean Green Acres is helping the environment, cutting costs and changing the university dining game.
How it works
The garden produces as many as 750 heads of lettuce and other herbs a week for use in UNT’s dining halls and does it all with only one gallon of water per day.
The garden does all of this within the unassuming exterior of a freight trailer behind the dining hall, with a newer, second container outside of Kerr Hall. The freight trailers come from Freight Farms, a container farming company with farms all over the world.
Mean Green Acres uses a wick system of hydroponics to grow plants. This process includes germinating the seedling in a cubicle of soil for several weeks. Then, the plants are transferred to a tower, still inside the farm, with a cotton strip referred to as the “wick”.
Mean Greens cafeteria culinary operations chef Christopher Williams explained the process in an interview with North Texas Daily in 2017, stating, “As [the plants] get on the wick, they get the proper spacing and placement,” Williams said. “As the water drains out of the pipes, it catches the top of the wick and saturates the whole thing.”
This particular system allows for the plants to have good access to nutrient-filled water as well as necessary oxygen for the roots. The farm is also fully outfitted with proper lighting systems for optimal growth.
After some time on the wick, the plants are harvested and used by the dining halls to feed the whole campus.
Why Mean Green Acres is a big deal
Hydroponic gardening has many benefits for both the environment and the farmer.
Hydroponic gardens yield more crops than standard farming thanks to the ability to grow plants in a denser and more compact environment, as opposed to the large amounts of land required to grow the same amount.
Hydroponic gardeners can also control more factors that yield better growth, such as water levels, lights and nutrient levels, etc.
The cost of produce is also significantly reduced when shipping is removed from a food budget. Not only is it cheaper to grow produce in a hydroponic setting, the produce itself will be fresher.
Why have lettuce shipped to campus when it can be grown right behind a dining hall? This also cuts down on emissions from food shipping, reducing the university’s carbon footprint.
Additionally, considering these gardens only use about a gallon of water a day, water conservation is significant. Hydroponic systems capture and reuse water, saving up to 10 times as much water as traditional farming.
Mean Green Acres today
As of 2023, UNT has ranked the second Best College Food in Texas, Mean Greens has received numerous media mentions for the school’s vegan dining and chef Christopher Williams has been promoted to chef/general manager.
UNT continues to utilize Mean Green Acres to its fullest potential and hopes to expand its hydroponic gardening program to provide the whole school’s greens and herbs.
Students and visitors alike can drop by and eat at Mean Greens themselves to get a taste of greens grown right on campus and be proud of their efforts to stay green.