UNT and TWU offer hundreds of club and intramural sport opportunities. The UNT powerlifting club, pictured, competed at the 2023 college nationals.

 Courtesy image/UNT Powerlifting Team via Instagram

Although athletics are a big part of the college experience for many students, at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, you don't have to play with the NCAA team to try something out and stay active.

Did you know UNT has a club hockey team? They just got new uniforms. What about the national championship-winning polo team? The powerlifting club gets practice in at the local Brickhouse Gym. And TWU has an intramural pickleball league to join.

