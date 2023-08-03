Although athletics are a big part of the college experience for many students, at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, you don't have to play with the NCAA team to try something out and stay active.
At both schools, there are tons of club sports that students can participate in, regardless of skill level or experience. They can also be a great way to meet people of similar interests and make friends on such large campuses.
Different from TWU, UNT offers both sport clubs, for more experienced players, and intramural sports, which offer a more recreational and friendly experience.
Students interested in signing up for or creating an intramural team at UNT need to create an IMLeagues account. Starting the first week of classes, intramural teams are available in these sports and games:
Flag football
Madden
Volleyball
Badminton
Indoor/outdoor soccer
Table tennis
Pickleball
Softball
Spikeball
UNT's club sports are a more involved and developed program, with tryouts, schedules and competitions and travel, depending on the sport. Most of UNT's club sports have created a dedicated webpage and social media profiles to stay n the loop. Here are a few of the club sports students can choose from:
Archery
Baseball
Basketball
Climbing
Cycling
Disc Golf
Dodgeball
Equestrian
Esports
Fencing
Gymnastics
Hockey
Lacrosse
Rugby
Soccer
Volleyball
Watersports
Lifting
Running
Tennis
Wrestling
Students/teams can participate in a few different tournaments over the course of each semester. The UNT intramural schedule can be found here. The intramural schedule also includes registration deadlines, fees, season dates and more information.
