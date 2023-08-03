It’s finally August, and that means university move-ins and the first day of classes are looming.
Many universities, including our Denton colleges, host special events during the week before classes start on campus in order to prepare students for life on campus, inform students about academics and extracurricular activities, and give students opportunities to meet and make connections before the rigor of courses begins.
At the University of North Texas, the first week for students on campus is called First Flight Week. This week does not contain any actual courses, but rather several important meetings and events for new students. This is a requirement for all UNT freshmen, however in previous years there have been exceptions for Green Brigade members who need to attend rehearsal. Here is a breakdown of what new students can expect from their First Flight Week.
Schedule
Students can download the Guidebook app and search for the First Flight 2023 Full Program Guide and enroll in the First Flight Canvas course. Below is an outline of the schedule and events new students can expect.
First Flight Week begins on Sunday, Aug. 13, the last day of move-in weekend. There are a few fun kickoff activities planned, including:
- Three showings of the Super Mario Bros. movie
- Live music
- A photo booth in the Union and a photo bus
- Grocery bingo
- Dinner provided in the Union
- Trivia
- Silent disco
- Ice skating
- Karaoke
- An all-day questions desk for info
On Monday, Aug. 14, commuters will check in at 9 a.m., and there will be small group meetings from 9 to 10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to noon, there will be a presentation on career readiness and Scrappy’s Challenge Rotation. For the rest of the day, students will explore campus and attend more programs, and special interest sessions.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, has the same schedule and events as Monday.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m.-noon is College Day. Small group meetings are from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., new student convocation from 4 to 5 p.m., and for the remainder of the day students can explore campus and attend more programs and special-interest sessions.
Thursday, Aug. 16, and Friday, Aug. 17, are open for students to continue explore campus and attending more programs and special-interest sessions.
Events
UNT students can expect a few things from First Flight events and sessions.
Small Group Sessions
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Students will have three small group sessions for the purpose of making connections, learning about UNT and college life in general and discussing the week’s experiences.
Career Readiness is Life Readiness: Reflecting on the First-Year Seminar
Monday and Tuesday
Career Readiness is an informational presentation about career exploration during your journey at UNT and specifically during your first year at the university.
Our Community
Monday and Tuesday
A presentation on UNT’s values as an institution and where you as a student fit in with those values.
Scrappy’s Challenge
Monday and Tuesday
Students and their First Flight groups will answer trivia questions, find locations around campus and complete challenges with your group for prizes.
Special interest sessions
Every day
Students are expected to attend at least one special-interest session during First Flight Week. These are hosted by UNT faculty members and provide an opportunity to meet faculty and have the experience of a large classroom at UNT.
College Day
Wednesday
On College Day students will get to know academic figures at UNT and learn about more resources.
New Student Convocation
Wednesday
All new students will gather for the official academic kickoff for the new year. Students will be introduced to higher-up staff such as the president’s cabinet, deans and more faculty. Students will receive an eagle lapel pin they can keep during their time at UNT and wear to graduation.
First Flight Programs
Every day
Students are required to attend at least five First Flight Programs. Students must choose at least one from each of the following categories:
- My Prep: preparing for your first year of college
- My Life: learn about ways to be involved on campus
- My Future: consider and learn about your life post-college
- My Health and Wellness: learn about cultivating a healthy lifestyle in college
- Our Community: learn what it means to be a part of UNT’s community
Options for transfer students
First Flight is not required for transfer students, but if they wish, they can choose between Choose Your Own Adventure and First Flight Transfer Experience.
Choose Your Own Adventure allows transfer students to choose which programs interest them and can attend at their own leisure.
First Flight Transfer Experience puts you into a First Flight group with other transfer students and a transfer ambassador. Students in this group will have the opportunity to connect with other transfer students and learn more about UNT’s campus.
More info
There is an exemption makeup policy for students who are unable to attend First Flight for reasons such as medical need, dependent child care, unexpected emergencies or military duty.
Those in need of an exemption can fill out the exemption form to be reviewed for approval. Students who are not exempt and do not fulfill their First Flight Week requirements will be enrolled in an online makeup course to ensure they receive important information they may need.
Students who have purchased a meal plan may begin using it during First Flight Week. Commuter students are able to request a meal ticket from their First Flight leader each day they are in required sessions.
