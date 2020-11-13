Annette Fuller, a former reporter and editor in Denton County for 10 years, has returned to the area to become editor of Denton County magazine, a bimonthly periodical that focuses on the compelling stories, businesses and people in the county. The magazine is owned by Denton Media Co., which also owns the Denton Record-Chronicle.
“Denton County magazine is an important part of our company,” said Bill Patterson, CEO of Denton Media. “I was beyond thrilled when I found out that Annette was both available and interested in returning to the Denton area. She was an outstanding editor when she worked for the Record-Chronicle before, and I know that she’ll continue to help us grow the magazine.”
Fuller, a former managing editor of the Record-Chronicle, also was a reporter in Denton County for The Dallas Morning News.
“Having Annette here, with her past connections to the community and her enthusiasm, will allow Denton County magazine to continue its trajectory as a strong community magazine in the months ahead,” Patterson said.
Fuller, a native of Elkin, North Carolina, and a journalism graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, also worked as a reporter and editor at the Winston-Salem (NC) Journal, Baton Rouge Advocate and the Indianapolis Star. She worked for the U.S. Department of State to promote independent journalism in Algiers, Algeria. Her career also includes a stint as an editor at China Daily, the English newspaper in Beijing. Her most recent position was a magazine editor in Houston.
“Of all the places I’ve lived, I love Denton County the most,” Fuller said. “This county has built some of my best memories and friendships, so I’m glad to return and get reacquainted with this exceptional locale.”
The magazine’s mission is to highlight Denton County’s offerings, including its shops, restaurants, nonprofits, businesses, influencers, educators and more.
“Our stories give readers the best reasons to eat, buy, play and work right here in this county,” Fuller said. “Our local news and features will truly enrich your daily life.”
For more information, visit DentonCountyMagazine.com or email Fuller at editor@DentonCountyMagazine.com.