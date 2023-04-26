Denton High newsletter art

Heading into this week's regional track and field meets, Denton High seniors Blake Courtney and Wyatt Athey are among a plethora of local contenders looking to earn trips to state.

Courtney won the boys high jump at last week's area track meet, while Athey took second-place in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags