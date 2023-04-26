Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 8:35 pm
High school athletics reporter
Heading into this week's regional track and field meets, Denton High seniors Blake Courtney and Wyatt Athey are among a plethora of local contenders looking to earn trips to state.
Courtney won the boys high jump at last week's area track meet, while Athey took second-place in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs.
The pair will look to repeat those performances Friday and Saturday at the Class 5A Region I track and field meet, needing to finish in the top two to assure a spot at the state meet.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
