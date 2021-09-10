A Denton County family attorney and Republican activist has announced her candidacy for the 367th District Judge's bench.
Current Judge Margaret Barnes announced in June that she wouldn’t seek reelection at the end of her term. The election will be held in 2022. Theresa Blake Goline is the first to announce her candidacy in the race.
“I look forward to sharing my conservative vision for the 367th District Court in next spring’s Republican Primary Campaign,” Goline said.
Goline currently owns and runs a private law practice specializing in family law, which is the primary case load the 367 District Court handles. Goline graduated from University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in political science and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University School of Law.
She is a longtime Denton County resident and has attended many county senatorial and state Republican republican conventions as a delegate. Goline is a former president to many Republican clubs and served as a Republican Precinct Chair from 2010 to 2021. Goline has volunteer experience for Republican causes and is an avid pro-life supporter, is pro-Second Amendment and pro-property rights, according to the news release.
Goline is holding a campaign kickoff event, at 5:30 p.m. on. Sep. 15th at Angelina’s Mexican Restaurant in Hickory Creek, 101 Baize Blvd.
