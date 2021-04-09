DRC_Lightning3_083020.jpg
A thunderstorm over Notth Lakes Park with the moon peering through the top of the cumulonimbus and a cloud-to-ground lightning strike. Several complexes of storms moved over Denton County this weekend generating almost 3/4 inches (.72) of rain at Denton Airport, August 30, 2020. 

 Al Key/DRC

Denton County is one of more than 30 Texas counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Friday night. 

The watch was issued at 4:25 p.m. Friday by the National Weather Service, and warned large hail and damaging winds could accompany the storm and isolated tornadoes are possible. 

The dryline storm could hit late afternoon following the path of Interstate 35. This line brings the biggest threats of hail, winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. 

Later tonight severe thunderstorms are possible, bringing high winds. 

The watch ends at 11 p.m. before sunny weather returns Saturday with a high of 74 degrees, according to the current NWS Fort Worth forecast. 

 

