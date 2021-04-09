Denton County is one of more than 30 Texas counties under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Friday night.
The watch was issued at 4:25 p.m. Friday by the National Weather Service, and warned large hail and damaging winds could accompany the storm and isolated tornadoes are possible.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect through 11 PM tonight. Hazards include damaging winds up to 75 mph, up to tennis ball sized hail, and a tornado or two will be possible. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, even while you're asleep!
The dryline storm could hit late afternoon following the path of Interstate 35. This line brings the biggest threats of hail, winds and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
Later tonight severe thunderstorms are possible, bringing high winds.
The watch ends at 11 p.m. before sunny weather returns Saturday with a high of 74 degrees, according to the current NWS Fort Worth forecast.