Shopper on the Square
Higher costs are continuing to hit shoppers, leading many in Denton County to cut back on essentials.

 Al Key/DRC

Consumers are feeling less confident about the economy and more anxiety about the year ahead amid continued inflationary pressure.

With prices up at the grocery checkout, gas again over $3 per gallon and higher interest rates on loans and credit cards, many shoppers are skeptical about their economic outlook, according to a new data from research firm Ipsos.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

