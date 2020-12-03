The state hospital region that includes Denton County and the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex reported COVID-19 hospitalizations above Gov. Greg Abbott’s 15% threshold for the seventh day in a row Thursday, prompting a rollback of indoor capacity for businesses in the area.
The state said 15.8% of hospital beds in North Texas were occupied by coronavirus patients. According to the governor’s order, after seven consecutive days above 15%, businesses must reduce their indoor occupancy rates from 75% to 50%.
Across the state, 13,857 more cases and 244 COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. Texas has now reported 1,215,113 confirmed cases and 22,000 fatalities.
There are 9,151 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, including 2,545 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The Denton Record-Chronicle reached out to a county spokesperson Thursday evening in an attempt to contact County Judge Andy Eads for comment. Dawn Cobb, the county’s director of community relations, responded later in the evening to say the county understood the state provisions to be in effect, “but we have not yet received official notice from the governor’s office.” Eads did not respond to the request for an interview.
Gov. Abbott’s executive orders remain in place for people in Texas to wear face coverings inside restaurants unless they’re seated to eat and drink. Outdoor areas such as restaurant patios have no occupancy limit, but diners must maintain social distancing. Bars that don’t have a food and beverage permit issued by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission must remain closed.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has said that the county and its municipalities are unable to enforce mask rules and the number of customers allowed inside businesses because the state sets those restrictions.
In a written statement, Jenkins said Thursday that he expects healthcare workers and nursing home residents would begin to receive vaccines this month. Abbott announced Wednesday that the state would receive 1.4 million coronavirus vaccines the week of Dec. 14.
“There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Jenkins said. “However, we are not there yet, and it is imperative that we all do what we can do to get a little bit safer for ourselves, our community and our country until the vaccine can have its effect.”
More than two-thirds of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization so far have been in people under 65, and diabetes has been an underlying condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients, according to Dallas County.
The county’s provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases for the latest reporting period, Nov. 15-21, was 1,347. The figure is calculated by the date of the COVID-19 test collection, according to the county.
Of the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 deaths, about 23% are associated with long-term care facilities.
Statewide data
The seven-day average positivity rate statewide, based on the date of test specimen collection, was 15.02% as of Wednesday. State health officials said using data based on when people were tested provides the most accurate positivity rate.
The state also provides a positivity rate based on when lab results were reported to the state; that rate stood at 13.3% as of Wednesday.
Officials previously calculated Texas’ coronavirus positivity rate by dividing the most recent seven days of new positive test results by the most recent seven days of total new test results. By that measure, the positivity rate is now 11.45%, according to the state dashboard.
Denton County
Denton County reported 471 coronavirus cases — 335 of which are active cases — and four new deaths Thursday.
The latest fatalities include a Denton man and a woman who was a resident of Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, both of whom were at least 80 years old, as well as a Corinth man in his 50s and a man in his 60s who was a resident of Countryside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Pilot Point.
The newly reported cases bring the county’s total to 25,094, including 6,442 that are active and 18,500 that are recoveries. The death toll stands at 152.
There are 770 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, according to the county’s data.