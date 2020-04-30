The Denton County Commissioners Court has allocated an additional $675,000 to United Way of Denton County to assist county residents who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The funding aims to help residents with eviction prevention and to provide overall emergency and long-term recovery grants to nonprofits serving within Denton County.
Denton County’s contribution is in addition to $60,000 that has been designated for United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund & Recovery Fund for a total of $735,000. The funds originate from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The donation provides resources to the relief and recovery fund to assist households within Denton County.
“We believe this donation is vital to assist United Way of Denton County in working with our nonprofit agencies countywide to ensure the needs of residents struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic are met,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement.
Part of the $675,000 will go to fulfill grant requests from at least 15 nonprofit partners who provide rental, food and other relief across the county, including: CASA of Denton County, Children’s Advocacy Center, Christian Community Action, Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, Denton County Friends of the Family, First Refuge Ministries, Grace Like Rain, Hearts for Homes, Journey to Dream, Metrocrest Services, Metroport Meals on Wheels, Mission Moms, NTX Community Food Pantry, PediPlace and Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center.
“With thousands of our neighbors financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, these funds are a critical first step in the recovery of our community,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County, in a statement. “Judge Eads recognizes that recovery from this pandemic will take a collective, coordinated effort to rebuild income stability, one of the keys to a thriving community.”
Anyone interested in making a donation to help with emergency and long-term recovery efforts in Denton County can do so at www.unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDFund.