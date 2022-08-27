Taylor Lymbery wore his Ghostbuster cosplay, while his young son, Elijah, wore a Michael Myers cosplay. They walked around The Patterson Appleton Art Center on Saturday during the second annual Denton Comic Art Expo to see what they could purchase.

“I wanted to support the local comic book artists here and also the local cosplayers,” Lymbery said. “So, for me, this is how I show my support to my community.”

