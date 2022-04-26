Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 26, 2022 @ 4:36 pm
The following is a look at the playoff schedule for Denton area high school softball teams.
7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colony
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Aledo
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ryan
Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. TBD
7 p.m. Friday at Argyle
Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday
All three games at Carrollton Newman Smith's Kelly Field
Game 1: 6:30 Tuesday at Kennedale
Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sanger
Game 3 (if necessary): 6:30 p.m. Monday at Sanger
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Krum
Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Game 3 (if necessary): 10 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Hill-Jarvis
TBA
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
