The following is a look at the playoff schedule for Denton area high school softball teams.

Guyer vs. Lewisville

7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Colony

Ryan vs. Aledo

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Aledo

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Ryan

Game 3 (if necessary): 1 p.m. TBD

Argyle vs. Fort Worth Eastern Hills

7 p.m. Friday at Argyle 

Aubrey vs. Midlothian Heritage

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (if necessary): noon Saturday

All three games at Carrollton Newman Smith's Kelly Field

Sanger vs. Kennedale

Game 1: 6:30 Tuesday at Kennedale

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sanger

Game 3 (if necessary): 6:30 p.m. Monday at Sanger

Krum vs. Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Krum

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Game 3 (if necessary): 10 a.m. Saturday at Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Pilot Point vs. Keane

TBA

