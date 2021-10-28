To say there is a lot going on this week and next in Denton-area high school sports would be an understatement. Not only is the football playoff race continuing to materialize for several teams, but Tuesday marked the end of the regular season in volleyball. That means playoffs start this coming week for volleyball at the same time as the football regular season wraps up.
But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Here is a quick breakdown of what happened this week and what you can expect as we head into the weekend.
The Guyer Wildcats kick off this week's slate of football games with tonight's game against Little Elm. The Wildcats have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in Class 6A Division II out of District 5-6A. A win over Little Elm would be a huge boost for Guyer, which drew a bye for the last week of the regular season and will have an early jump on planning for the postseason.
Meanwhile, defending Class 5A Division I state champion Ryan is one win away from setting up a winner-take-all showdown with Frisco Lone Star next week for the District 5-5A Division I title. The Raiders are looking for their seventh straight district crown and will host Frisco Independence at 7 p.m. on Friday. Not to be outdone, Pilot Point continues to run the table in its district and plans to keep that streak alive when it travels to Boyd on Friday. The Bearcats are 5-0 in league play, putting them in a tie atop the standings with Brock. Pilot Point and Brock meet on Nov. 5.
In other area matchups, Aubrey travels to Krum looking to improve to 2-1 in district play. Meanwhile, Denton travels to Frisco Wakeland, Argyle travels to Kaufman in a battle of 7-1 teams, and Lake Dallas looks to snap a rough five-game losing streak when it hosts Frisco Memorial. Ponder hosts Bowie, and Sanger travels to Van Alstyne.
In other important high school sports news ...
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis has been named the Football Player of the Week. Davis completed 16 of his 17 pass attempts for 313 yards and a touchdown in last week's 55-14 win over Frisco Heritage.
In volleyball action, several Denton-area teams wrapped up their regular seasons and now have their eyes set on the postseason. That includes Aubrey, which swept Van Alstyne on Tuesday and now awaits word on its first-round opponent. Meanwhile, the Denton Lady Broncos lost to Grapevine on Tuesday, setting up a pivotal play-in match on Friday against Birdville to determine the fourth and final playoff spot in its district. That match is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Keller Fossil Ridge.
Read our roundup of volleyball matches from Tuesday night here.
Here is the latest high school sports coverage. And be sure to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more content.