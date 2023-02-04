WinterStorm02Feb-9

Icicles formed Thursday on a traffic light on North Hall Street in Dallas. The DFW area for the most part was spared the power outages that crippled other parts of the state.

 Lola Gomez/The Dallas Morning News

After a winter storm swept parts of Texas for four days and left hundreds of thousands without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties affected by the storm.

The declaration covers Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson counties. The governor said in a statement that additional counties may be added to the declaration as officials complete damage assessments.

