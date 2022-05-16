Home prices across North Texas are still going up as demand remains strong despite higher mortgage rates.
Collin County saw the largest price gain year over year in April, a 32.7% increase to $550,000, according to the MetroTex Association of Realtors. Denton County followed with a median sale price of $480,000, up 21.8%.
Of the four largest counties, Dallas County saw the steepest decline in inventory with 2,067 active listings, down 31.2% from a year ago.
In Dallas-Fort Worth, 8,134 single-family homes sold with local real estate agents last month, according to a Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University report using North Texas Real Estate Information System data.
The number of sales was down 7% from a year ago, but the dollar volume increased 13% to $4.2 billion. The median home sold for $425,576, up 25% from last April.
The decline in sales will likely continue with 8,805 sales pending, a decrease of 3% from last April. So far this year, 28,245 homes have sold in the metro area totaling $13.5 billion in volume, down 2%.
While the combination of higher prices and rising mortgage rates may be stopping some buyers from entering the market, Dallas-Fort Worth still has less than a month’s supply of home inventory. At the end of April, the metro area had 7,973 active listings, down 4%.
“We’re still seeing a lot of competitive pressures just because of the sheer lack of supply on the market,” said Adam Perdue, a research economist for the Texas Real Estate Research Center. “That’s what’s keeping the pricing kind of going up, even in the face of the higher mortgage rates.”