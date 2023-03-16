Fire_03
Dallas Fire-Rescue officials respond to a fire Thursday at the remains of the old Valley View mall. Two firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

 Shafkat Anowar

A demolition company began tearing down the remains of the former Valley View Center on Thursday after two firefighters were injured while trying to put out a blaze at the site earlier in the day, city officials say.

The 300,000-square-foot building on the corner of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Preston Road was planned to be demolished starting next week after asbestos removal was scheduled to be finished, according to City Council member Jaynie Schultz, who represents the area. She said the abatement of the toxic mineral began in December and is around 90% done.

