This editorial, which appears only in the e-Edition, was first published in The Washington Post. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.

On Jan. 13, 2021, David Valadao of California cast one of only 10 Republican votes in the House to impeach President Donald Trump. Mr. Valadao said: “His inciting rhetoric [on Jan. 6, 2021] was un-American, abhorrent and absolutely an impeachable offense. It’s time to put country over politics.” For this patriotic stand, Mr. Valadao was singled out for attack by the GOP’s dominant pro-Trump wing — and also by Democrats. Leading up to the June 7 primary contest, Democrats spent $110,000 on ads criticizing his impeachment vote in the belief that a more ideologically extreme Republican, Chris Mathys, might win and make a weaker opponent for Democrat Rudy Salas in the November general election. That Mr. Mathys also expressed doubts about the validity of the 2020 election only heightened this stratagem’s hypocrisy. And it proved futile when Mr. Valadao beat Mr. Mathys.

