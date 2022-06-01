UNT softball postseason newsletter art
Buy Now

Members of the North Texas softball team celebrate after a win last season. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and advanced all the way to the final of the Stillwater Regional, a performance that will give the program that was already on a rapid ascent even more momentum.

 UNT sports information

One of the remarkable postseason runs in the recent history of North Texas athletics came to a close just a few days ago.

The UNT softball team not only won the Conference USA tournament by winning three straight games, it also went on to advance to the final of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament. UNT beat Fordham and Nebraska in consecutive games before falling to Oklahoma State in the final.

The run is one coach Rodney DeLong expects to vault the Mean Green’s program forward in the coming years. We look at the reasons for DeLong’s confidence this week in a story that is available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

There was some big offseason news that came down on the UNT women’s basketball front as well this week. Alex Furr has joined Jalie Mitchell’s staff as her associate head coach. Furr was highly successful as Panola’s head coach and was also considered one of the top assistant coaches in junior college basketball during her time at New Mexico Junior College.

The former Fresno State guard is bringing one of her top players with her from Panola. Courtlyn Loudermill, a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season, committed to UNT over the weekend.

On the football front, game times and television information were released for most of UNT’s games this late last week. The Mean Green will have more afternoon games this fall than they’ve had in years.

We also finished up our annual countdown of the top players on UNT’s roster this week. UNT has some talented players to build around after a fifth bowl appearance in six seasons under Seth Littrell, including KD Davis.

UNT’s star linebacker led our list of the top players UNT will have on the field in 2022.

And those are just a few of the stories that have appeared on the Denton Record-Chronicle’s website this week. Be sure to check out the rest at the bottom of this email.

— Brett Vito

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!