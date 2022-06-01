Members of the North Texas softball team celebrate after a win last season. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and advanced all the way to the final of the Stillwater Regional, a performance that will give the program that was already on a rapid ascent even more momentum.
One of the remarkable postseason runs in the recent history of North Texas athletics came to a close just a few days ago.
The UNT softball team not only won the Conference USA tournament by winning three straight games, it also went on to advance to the final of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament. UNT beat Fordham and Nebraska in consecutive games before falling to Oklahoma State in the final.
There was some big offseason news that came down on the UNT women’s basketball front as well this week. Alex Furr has joined Jalie Mitchell’s staff as her associate head coach. Furr was highly successful as Panola’s head coach and was also considered one of the top assistant coaches in junior college basketball during her time at New Mexico Junior College.
The former Fresno State guard is bringing one of her top players with her from Panola. Courtlyn Loudermill, a 5-foot-7 guard who averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season, committed to UNT over the weekend.
On the football front, game times and television information were released for most of UNT’s games this late last week. The Mean Green will have more afternoon games this fall than they’ve had in years.