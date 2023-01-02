A number of commercial and residential developments are on the agenda for upcoming public meetings. Here’s a look at what they could be bringing to Denton:
Riney Road Elementary School
A new elementary school could be headed to Riney Road east of North Bonnie Brae Street pending approval of a rezoning request by the Denton City Council submitted by Coleman & Associates Land Surveying. The district owns the site and the Board of Trustees will consider calling a capital improvement election to fund a school on the site, after which plans would start to take shape, district spokesperson Julie Zwahr said.
"If our citizens authorize us to build a school on the Riney Road site, which we currently own, that's when all of that would start the planning process," Zwahr said.
The school would have a planned maximum capacity of 914 students and would be built on a 15-acre vacant plot, submitted documents show. A traffic study estimates the school would generate an additional 676 trips at peak in the morning and 411 in the afternoon, according to documents submitted to the City of Denton.
The district will need three elementary schools opened in 2024, according to its latest Bond Progress Committee minutes.
The Denton City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the request, which was recommended for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission in December, during its meeting Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
For a complete picture of planned growth in the district, visit dentonisd.org/construction.
Denton automotive dealerships to expand
Group 1 Automotive, which purchased the former Classic Automotive dealerships including Chrysler Dodge Ram Jeep, Mazda and Pre-Owned, is proposing building and site improvements to the Mazda building and an accessory building. A new, single story 13,000-square-foot service reception building would replace the current accessory building at 5000 South Interstate 35E, while the CDRJ building would be renovated and expanded, pending approval of a rezoning request.
The existing CDRJ showroom at 4984 South Interstate 35E would be renovated and a new Jeep showroom would be constructed as an addition to the eastern side of the building, along with additional service bays added. The new service reception building will include an enclosed three-lane service drive, customer lounge, customer café, offices for service, warranty, administration, a conference room and restroom facilities, according to documents submitted to the city of Denton’s Development Services Department. The existing reception building is located in Denton, but the new building would be partially in Denton and partially in Corinth, since both city lines run diagonally across the property.
Additional site improvements would include an added retaining wall behind the service reception building, parking reconfigurations, new site lighting and landscaping. No improvements to the Pre-Owned building are planned at this time.
The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to make a final decision on the rezoning request during its regular meeting Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St.
More new apartments planned
Hummingbird Lane Apartments would bring a new multifamily development to an undeveloped 16-acre site between Mayhill Road and North Loop 288 north of East McKinney Street. It would also include a new public road, Hummingbird Lane, which would connect Loop 288 in the west to Mayhill Road in the east. The apartment community would lie to the north of Forest Crossing.
A traffic impact analysis for the project is forthcoming. The Denton City Council will hold the hearing during its Jan. 11 meeting.
Agendas for the Planning & Zoning meeting and Denton City Council meeting have not been posted online as of Monday afternoon, but will be available at least 72 hours prior to each meeting on the city’s meetings webpage.