 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transformative journey

Decade at UNT changed Quinn Shanbour's life

Quinn Shanbour 1
Buy Now

Former North Texas quarterback Quinn Shanbour spent 10 years at UNT as a player and coach. He is leaving the program to become the quarterback coach at Cal Davis.

 Manny Flores/UNT

Quinn Shanbour had his path in college football planned out more than a decade ago.

The Oklahoma native was playing for Choate Rosemary Hall, a prep school in Connecticut, and held offers from Dartmouth and Yale, where he would have the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Shanbour 3
Buy Now

Former North Texas quarterback Quinn Shanbour looks for a receiver during practice in 2016 at Apogee Stadium.
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Quinn Shanbour becomes emotional during the signing of UNT's alma mater after scoring two rushing touchdowns in a win over Florida Atlantic in the 2018 season after starting quarterback Mason Fine injured his hand.
Quinn Shanbour 4

Quinn Shanbour worked with North Texas quarterbacks this season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred