Decade at UNT changed Quinn Shanbour's life

Quinn Shanbour had his path in college football planned out more than a decade ago.
The Oklahoma native was playing for Choate Rosemary Hall, a prep school in Connecticut, and held offers from Dartmouth and Yale, where he would have the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
That time seemed like forever ago the last few days as the former North Texas quarterback and coach wrapped up an epic journey with the Mean Green he never saw coming.
Shanbour left his dreams of being a doctor behind, spent a few months at Oklahoma State, moved on again and landed at UNT.
That was all the way back in 2013.
Shanbour has been with the Mean Green as a player, intern or graduate assistant coach ever since.
That run came to an end late last week when Shanbour was named the quarterbacks coach at Cal Davis.
“North Texas was home for me,” Shanbour said. “Every time I thought about leaving, I was graciously promoted or given another opportunity. I have been taught to grow where you are planted. I did my best to grow and learn. That’s why I stuck around so long.
“There was no reason to leave Denton for an opportunity that might not have been better than the one I had. I will bleed green until I die.”
The opportunity that Shanbour finally couldn’t turn down came from Dan Hawkins, UC Davis’ coach who guided programs at Boise State and Colorado.
Hawkins hired Shanbour for his first job as an on-field assistant coach. Cal Davis plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level.
Shanbour will work under new offensive coordinator Mike Cody, who was promoted in the offseason.
“I need to become a position coach for my next step,” Shanbour said. “UC Davis is a good fit because I will have a hands-on opportunity with our new offense.
“It will be a chance for me to officially be on the field and be the quarterbacks coach as I look forward to being an offensive coordinator and a head coach someday.”
Shanbour’s road to that goal began in 2013 after he was injured in Oklahoma State’s fall camp. Dan McCarney was UNT’s coach at the time and gave Shanbour a chance to walk on.
Shanbour didn’t take a single snap until the end of his fourth season at UNT. He misfired on his only passing attempt and was stuffed for no gain on his lone carry in a blowout loss to Western Kentucky.
Shanbour stuck around for two more seasons as a backup before his eligibility finally ran out.
His official career stat line isn’t memorable. He rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 87 yards while backing up program legend Mason Fine for much of his career.
Shanbour’s most memorable performance came in his final home game in 2018 when he scored both of his rushing touchdowns in a win over Florida Atlantic after Fine left due to injury.
Shanbour’s impact was in the way he influenced teammates and set an example of putting the team first in a day and age when players often transfer if they don’t play significant roles.
UNT nominated Shanbour for the Wuerffel Trophy, an award given to a player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and achievement on and off the field, his senior season, when he was also named to the program’s leadership council.
Shanbour made the transition to coaching a short time later.
He served as an intern in 2019 and was thrust into a key role in 2020 after former UNT quarterbacks coach Tate Wallis stepped down just before the season began. Former Mean Green coach Seth Littrell turned to Shanbour and fellow graduate assistant coach Dane Evans to coach the team’s quarterbacks that season.
Shanbour worked with UNT’s tight ends in 2021 before moving back to coaching quarterbacks under coordinator Mike Bloesch last spring.
Bloesch joined the staff at Cal after UNT’s staff was fired.
“Quinn is my right-hand man,” Bloesch said early last season. “He’s doing a great job helping with those guys and is in the meeting room every day. He’s a damn good coach.”
Shanbour credits his growth in part to the coaches he worked with. He started out under McCarney, stayed with the team when Mike Canales finished out the 2015 season as UNT’s interim coach, capped his playing career under Littrell and moved into coaching.
Shanbour was worried about his future when Eric Morris took over for Littrell this winter.
“I don’t know that he even knew my name before I shook his hand and told him how much this university means to me and how much I want it to be great. For him to pull me aside and tell me that he wanted me to continue my career at North Texas meant a lot.”
Shanbour made sure to learn everything he could from each of the coaches he worked with along the way. He’d come in early in the morning and stay late to pick up all he could about game planning and calling plays.
Austin Aune often credited Bloesch and Shanbour for helping him improve heading into his final season as UNT’s quarterback
Aune set the program’s single-season record with 33 touchdown passes last season when he threw for 3,547 yards.
“I feel like I helped, but I don’t want to take too much credit,” Shanbour said. “There are teammates and guys I coached who I hope I was a positive influence for.
“I showed Mason how to be a quarterback in college and had a hand in his development. Coach Littrell leaned heavily on me when I was a player as a bridge between him and the team.
“I’m proud of what I’ve done at North Texas.”
Hawkins expressed confidence in Shanbour’s ability to build on what he accomplished at UNT in the UC Davis’ official announcement that he is joining the team’s staff.
“Quinn comes highly recommended by people we trust,” Hawkins said. “He has been a part of one of the most explosive offenses in the country and has quarterback experience.”
Shanbour’s life has changed dramatically since he started building his resume at UNT. He got married, had two children and recently turned 30.
“It’s been a long journey and process,” Shanbour said. “I ended up with four degrees from North Texas and am very proud of those. I have a wife and two amazing children and great memories in Denton. I was a young pup in 2013 and am a grizzled veteran now.”
What Shanbour will remember the most are the people who made his long stay at UNT a life-changing experience.
“The people at North Texas who gave me a chance when others didn’t believe in me are what I’ll remember,” Shanbour said. “They gave me a chance to live out my dream.”