UNT Athletics reporter
One of the unique careers in the recent history of North Texas athletics quietly came to a end late last week when Quinn Shanbour closed a 10-year run in Denton.
Shanbour came to UNT as a quarterback in 2013, played for six years and spent the last four in various capacities on the Mean Green's coaching staff.
The Oklahoma native's contributions can't be measured in statistics like most players or in wins and losses like head coaches are. But there is little doubt Shanbour left a legacy.
He shared his thoughts on his unusual journey this week in a story that is available exclusively to our Mean Green Spotlight newsletter subscribers.
And in other news from UNT athletics this week ...
>> UNT continued to make significant headway in putting together its 2023 recruiting class over the last few days. The Mean Green landed Arkansas State transfer offensive lineman Ethan Miner and Pearland Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson II on Tuesday.
>> Galena Park North Shore safety Evan Jackson committed on Sunday.
>> On the basketball front, the UNT men's team picked up a key win at UAB that helped the Mean Green recover from a tough loss to Rice.
>> The UNT women's team dropped its last game, when it blew a big lead in a loss to UAB.
>> And finally, UNT has hired former Dallas Baptist athletic director Connor Smith as the newest member of its administrative team in athletics.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
A receipt was sent to your email.