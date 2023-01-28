Students took turns controlling a drone, steering it up and down with an iPad while learning how to use the equipment properly.

This was part of the hands-on STEM experience students learned during Saturday's Hackathon, presented with the DFW Metro NAACP, at North Central Texas College’s Denton campus.

