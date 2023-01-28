Students took turns controlling a drone, steering it up and down with an iPad while learning how to use the equipment properly.
This was part of the hands-on STEM experience students learned during Saturday's Hackathon, presented with the DFW Metro NAACP, at North Central Texas College’s Denton campus.
Skill workshops included video editing, coding and operating a drone. Students came from Denton, Little Elm, Fort Worth and other school districts.
The Rev. Crystal Bates, president of the DFW Metro NAACP chapter, said the Hackathon let students engage in technology with other students.
“This was a fantastic opportunity, to give the kids an opportunity to get the exposure, the experience, the energy and the excitement of participating in the Hackathon,” Bates said.
Bates said the chapter is young and was looking to host its first youth hackathon for the community. She said she met Harry Eaddy, executive director of the Denton Black Film Festival, who was looking for partners for the fest.
Eaddy told Bates that the festival was introducing its Technology, Education & Culture Expo for the first time and said they should partner since it fit the festival’s criteria.
“It's a match made in heaven,” Bates said. “And it has just been an amazing opportunity to partner with the Denton Black Film Festival, and that he [Eaddy] was willing to invest and believe in the vision that we had.”
Frisco-based technology education company iCode provided the training to students. Carter Ash, a senior curriculum developer at iCode, said the Hackathon could spark an interest in science, technology, engineering and math.
Ash, who was teaching kids in the video-editing workshop, noticed they were still waking up from the morning until they started using DaVinci Resolve, a free video-editing software program.
The group of students stayed 10 minutes after their session ended because they wanted to learn more about editing.
“They didn't want to leave,” Ash said. “It’s awesome to see them get excited and learn something new.”
Ash urged the participants to be creative, express themselves using the technology provided and use what they learned at home.
Rhonda Hagey-Levert, who is on the planning committee of the NAACP chapter, said she gathered volunteers who worked in technology to encourage kids’ career paths.
Hagey-Levert said it was Bates’ vision to have an event where kids could participate and learn. She thanked the Denton Black Film Festival for the partnership.
She said children are the future, and having kids participate can encourage them to learn more about technology.
“The world is going to change dramatically,” Hagey-Levert said. “They're trying to go to Mars. They’re trying to go to the moon. We need our kids to be ready for that future.”
Bates hopes the students continue using the skills they picked up, giving them a resource guide for other STEM-related events.
She said festival organizers have already invited them to participate next year. Bates aims to bring about 400 students next year and is looking for partners to help them.
“We need any and everybody to contact us now because we're planning for something bigger and better,” Bates said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.